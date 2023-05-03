- NZD/USD stays above 0.6220s in a volatile session as Fed Chair Powell speaks.
- The removal of hawkish language in the monetary policy statement signals a possible Fed pivot.
- Fed Powell: If the US gets tip into a recession, I “hope it would be mild.”
The NZD/USD advances sharply, eyeing the 200-day SMA at 0.6255, after the US Federal Reserve (Fed) decided to raise rates by 25 bps, though it opened the door for a “possible” pause. As Fed Chair Jerome Powell speaks, the NZD/USD is trading volatile within the 0.6220-60 area at the time of writing.
The Fed would be data-dependent at upcoming meetings, including a possible pause
In his press conference, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the Fed would take a data-dependent approach, and there are some signs that supply and demand in the labor market are returning to balance. He added that inflation pressures continued to run high, and if the US hits a recession, it would be mild.
Powell added that the US central bank is prepared to do more if warranted and emphasized the Fed’s goal to restore price stability while adding that rates would remain higher “for a while.”
On Wednesday, the Fed Chair Powell and Co. voted to raise rates to the 5.00% - 5.25% area, though tweaked its language regarding additional rate hikes. The Fed shifted to being data-dependent and will asses future decisions based on information about the economy, inflation, and the overall financial markets behavior.
Federal Reserve officials added that ongoing tightening of credit conditions could aid the US central bank to achieve its 2% inflation goal. Despite removing some hawkish language from the monetary policy statement, policymakers reiterated that inflation is high and that the labor market is tight. Therefore, June’s meeting would likely be live, even though the futures markets had begun to price in the first rate cut in September. Concerning the balance sheet reduction, the Quantitative Tightening (QT) would continue as planned.
NZD/USD Technical Levels
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6239
|Today Daily Change
|0.0031
|Today Daily Change %
|0.50
|Today daily open
|0.6208
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6199
|Daily SMA50
|0.6207
|Daily SMA100
|0.6283
|Daily SMA200
|0.616
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6219
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6163
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6189
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6111
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6389
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6111
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6198
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6184
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6175
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6141
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6119
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6231
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6253
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6287
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
