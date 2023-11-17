Recession is a non-negligible risk in 2024, but whether this will mean a more dovish RBNZ will effectively depend on a remit review: should the new government leave it unchanged, then bigger rate cuts would likely get in the way of a smooth NZD recovery.

The recent change in government can have big implications for the RBNZ policy. The new coalition will almost surely be led by the National Party, which promised less spending than the previous Labour-led government, but also tax cuts (which are inflationary). More importantly, it had advocated for a change of the RBNZ remit, so that the dual mandate is dropped to focus on a stricter inflation targeting. The remit review normally happens in June, and should it be changed, it could mean higher for longer rates in New Zealand – an NZD positive.

Economists at ING are bullish on the NZD/USD and are interested in whether the new government changes the Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s remit – a potentially bullish factor for the Kiwi.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.