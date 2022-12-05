- NZD/USD has been inching higher on the charts into daily resistance.
- China data capped the advance in NZD/USD on the release.
- Bears are lurking and eye a correction, but focus is on the greenback.
Following poor China data, NZD/USD is perched at the highs of the bullish cycle following a series of daily bullish closes since mid-November. The price has rallied to a high of 0.6417 following a move towards the August 0.6468 high. The US Dollar has been the driver with a switch in sentiment that has been supportive of risk appetite and the high beta complex.
Reuters reported that China's services activity shrank to six-month lows in November as widening COVID containment measures weighed on demand and operations, a private-sector business survey showed on Monday, pointing to a further hit to economic growth. The Caixin/S&P Global services purchasing managers' index (PMI) fell to 46.7 from 48.4, marking the third monthly contraction in a row. The 50-point index mark separates growth from contraction on a monthly basis.
Meanwhile, a surprisingly strong US jobs report weighed on the greenback and fell to test the 104.50s. Even though the US Nonfarm Payrolls data showed that stronger-than-expected hiring reflected the tightness of the labour market, investors faded the US dollar as Fed officials spoke dovish on the outlook. Average hourly earnings arrived at 0.6%, well above expectations for a 0.3% gain, and the participation rate also declined to 62.1%.
Analysts at ANZ bank explained that ''we start the week with the USD on its knees despite data suggesting that even if the Fed hike by ‘only’ 50bp next week (not a small hike; just not a gigantic one!) they may lift their terminal rate projection above 5%. If that occurs, the question we’re pondering is; how will the USD fare? We may be shaping up for an epic battle between the “recessionists” and the “rate-watchers”, all of which portends USD volatility.''
The analysts see NZD fair value at ~0.65; ''that suggests it can maintain its strength, but it may be a bumpy ride. The next major technical target is 0.6450 (the Aug high).''
NZD/USD technical analysis
The NZD is riding the dynamic support into resistance but a correction could be on the cards. The Fibonacci scale sees the prospects of a move towards the 61.8% ratio near 0.6281.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Upside remains capped below 0.6850 on dismal China's Services PMI
AUD/USD has stalled its upside below 0.6850 after the Chinese Caixin Services PMI disappointed with 46.7 in November. US Dollar weakness and China's reopening-led better risk tone help the Aussie stay afloat ahead of the US ISM Services PMI.
EUR/USD refreshes five-month high above 1.0550 on solid risk-on profile
The EUR/USD pair has refreshed its five-month high at 1.0549 in the Asian session. The major currency pair has witnessed a juggernaut rally after a responsive buying action below 1.0440 on Friday. The US Dollar has witnessed immense pressure amid the risk appetite theme.
Gold bulls gearing up for a rally toward $1,822
Gold price is trading close to its best levels in five months above $1,800 at the start of a new week, with risk flows dominating as China expands the covid reopening to Shanghai and Hangzhou. A better risk profile and dovish Fed expectations continue to remain a weight on the USD.
Assessing the chances of Bitcoin price revisiting $20,000 before 2022 ends
Bitcoin price shows a tight consolidation in the four-hour timeframe, indicative of a volatile move. The most plausible outcome of this range tightening would be a minor correction to rebalance the imbalance present to the downside.
The Yen, Payrolls, and the Oil price
US stocks wrapped their second straight week of gains, even if stocks slipped on Friday on the back of better-than-expected US Payrolls data.We have been amazed by the resilience in risky assets of late. This year has seen some incredible macro themes.