NZD/USD buyers flirt with 0.7200 while seeking fresh clues

- NZD/USD takes rounds to one-month top, recently taking bids.
- US dollar weakness favored bulls earlier, S&P 500 Futures favor the run-up off-late.
- RBA minutes, PBOC rate decision and risk headlines should be watched for fresh impulse.
NZD/USD refreshes intraday high to 0.7190, up 0.08% on a day, amid Tuesday’s Asian session. In doing so, the kiwi pair stays firm around the highest since March 18 after rising the most in a week the previous day.
US dollar weakness could be traced to the quote’s notable rise. The greenback dropped the most in 2021 on Monday as traders rushed back towards Treasuries. That said, the US 10-year Treasury yields rose 3.2 basis points (bps) to 1.61% at the week’s start.
It should, however, be noted that the Wall Street benchmarks failed to keep Friday’s gains as challenges to technology shares and a deadlock over US President Joe Biden’s $2.25 trillion infrastructure spending plan disappointed equity bulls.
Additionally, the coronavirus (COVID-19) fears in Europe and Asia join the geopolitical fears concerning China and Russia also weigh on the market sentiment as well as on the NZD/USD prices.
However, the recent chatters, backed by Reuters, suggested US President Joe Biden’s readiness to compromise on the spending plan join vaccine optimism in American to favor the risk-on mood amid a light calendar.
It’s worth mentioning that the Australia-New Zealand border opening also contributed to the pair’s rise but cautious comments by PM Jacinda Ardern seem to test the bulls.
Looking forward, RBA minutes may keep the bulls hopeful with its anticipated economic optimism. Further, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) is also expected to keep the monetary policy unchanged but may convey upbeat comments due to the latest positive numbers from home, which in turn may help NZD/USD to stay firmer. Though, challenges to the risk may trigger the US dollar’s corrective pullback and tame the kiwi pair’s gains.
Technical analysis
Unless crossing the 0.7200 threshold, comprising a seven-week-old falling resistance line, NZD/USD may not avoid pullback towards a 50-day EMA level of 0.7120.
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7189
|Today Daily Change
|53 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.74%
|Today daily open
|0.7136
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7042
|Daily SMA50
|0.7157
|Daily SMA100
|0.7145
|Daily SMA200
|0.6911
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.718
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7131
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7181
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7004
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7308
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6943
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.715
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7161
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7118
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.71
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.707
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7167
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7197
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7215
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
