- NZD/USD bulls move in, correcting from fresh 3-week lows.
- The markets will now look ahead to the US CPI.
At 0.6394, NZD/USD is higher and correcting on the day so far, moving up from the lows printed overnight when investor demand for the greenback sank commodity-FX, sending the bird to a 3-week low of 0.6379.
It was another volatile night in global FX markets that saw the EUR sink after the ECB meeting, analysts at ANZ Bank noted:
''The ECB meeting was always the focus of this week, and while they gave fairly explicit forward guidance, EUR fell anyway. It’s almost as though market hawks and doves both got their way – the hawks will be pleased that tightening is finally coming, but the doves will be disappointed that it may be too little too late.''
''Either way, EUR didn’t like it, and as it fell, it took the Kiwi with it. Today we get NZ manufacturing data, which is one piece of the GDP puzzle. But amid all the market volatility, chances are it is overlooked as the focus shifts to next week’s US Fed meeting, into which the USD is inexplicably strengthening. Expect more NZD volatility.''
Meanwhile, traders will now look ahead to the US inflation data in the May Consumer Price Index (CPI). The consensus forecast calls for a year-over-year inflation increase of 8.3%, unchanged from April.
A stronger CPI ''reading could put downward pressure on risky assets as investors look for the Fed to remain aggressive in its fight against inflation,'' analysts at TD Securities said.
''Tactically, we see growing signs of an adverse risk backdrop in the coming weeks, as US real rates and equity correlations wane further and the USD peels away from relative US equity performance.'' Given the kiwi's high beta status, this could be a headwind for the bird.
The Fed is scheduled to announce its next policy statement on Wednesday. A rate hike of at least 50 basis points from the central bank is already being priced in, according to CME's FedWatch Tool.
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6394
|Today Daily Change
|0.0000
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|0.6394
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.643
|Daily SMA50
|0.6573
|Daily SMA100
|0.6665
|Daily SMA200
|0.6808
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6462
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6379
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6576
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.646
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6569
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6217
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6411
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.643
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6362
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6329
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6279
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6445
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6495
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6528
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD licks wounds around 0.7100 amid mixed Chinese inflation data
AUD/USD is trading around 0.7100, consolidating the overnight losses, failing to find any comfort from mixed Chinese inflation data. Markets remain in a cautious mode amid global growth concerns. The US CPI data will now be the focus for the end of the week.
EUR/USD stays defensive above 1.0600
EUR/USD dribbles around a three-week low near 1.0615-20 as bears take a breather following the biggest daily fall in a month. Even so, the major currency pair remains on the bear’s radar during Friday’s Asian session, with eyes on the US inflation data.
Gold awaits US inflation to break the monotony around $1,850
Gold traders keep the previous day’s bearish bias while refreshing the intraday low at around $1,845 during Friday’s Asian session as risk-aversion remains in play. US dollar strength weighs on metal prices but traditional safe-haven status argues with bears.
A countertrend move for Solana price will be surprising
Solana price looks on pace to decline further, but profitable countertrend opportunities could occur. Solana price is still steeply declining as the bears have been unsuccessful in their recovery attempts.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!