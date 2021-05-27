NZD/USD bulls holding the reins, but bears are lurking

- NZD/USD has been bid on the day as the US dollar pulls back.
- A slightly risk-on tone has helped to support the commodity complex on Thursday.
NZD/USD has, for the most part, remained in the hands of the bulls following this week's surprise hawkish outcome of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand.
At the time of writing, NZD/USD is trading at 0.7297, up 0.27% on the day as we head into the closing bell on Wall Street after travelling between a low of 0.7265 and a high of 0.7311.
However, the long weekend will mean that markets will be closed on Monday in the US so there will be a particular focus on tomorrow's key US data which could lead to a last-minute bout of volatility in the greenback.
markets are bracing for Friday's inflation data in Personal Consumption Expenditure for May.
''The index likely rose sharply (0.4%), but not as sharply as the core Consumer Price Index (0.9%); the difference reflects different source data and weights. The YoY change likely rose to 2.7% from 1.8%, although that is below the 2.9% consensus and the 3.0% for the core CPI ,'' analysts at TD Securities explained.
Thereafter, there will not be much more to do than reflect, as analysts at ANZ Bank said.
''Even if other central banks around the world play catch-up on the RBNZ (delivering some convergence across FX markets), and venture to opine that hikes may be coming (or actually start tapering/tightening) New Zealand is probably still going to lead the way, and at a high level that does speak to ongoing NZD elevation.''
''So higher it is'', the analysts said, ''albeit gradually.''
NZD/USD technical analysis
And that brings us to the charts.
Indeed, there is no doubt that the technical outlook is bullish when considering the monthly chart's price action and trend:
An upward extension would be expected following the correction of the prior bullish impulse.
We are in the throws of this fresh bullish impulse and according to the -272 Fibonacci of the correction, there are prospects of it extending to at least 0.7720.
Meanwhile, however, there will be opportunities to buy into the trend at a discount.
The daily chart, for instance, is showing signs of exhaustion and a correction could be imminent.
The W-formation is compelling which brings in the prospects of a 38.2% Fibonacci retracement that aligns with prior resistance as follows:
That being said, there are prospects of a deeper correction to test the 61.8% Fibo and confluence with the 21-day EMA and prior resistance.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holding around 1.2200 and at risk of falling
The EUR/USD pair has consolidated losses this Thursday, unable to advance beyond the 1.2200 threshold. It ended the day nearby after posting a daily low of 1.2174. The greenback is mixed across the FX board after the release of encouraging American data.
GBP/USD rises above 1.4150 as UK PM Johnson says reopening on track
GBP/USD has risen above 1.4150 after UK PM Boris Johnson said the June 21 reopening remains on track. Moreover, the BOE's Vlieghe hinted the bank could raise rates in early 2022.
XAU/USD extends correction to $1,890 after US data
The XAU/USD pair reached its highest level since early January at $1,912 on Wednesday but ended up closing the day in the negative territory below $1,900 pressured by rising US Treasury bond yields.
Ripple bears eye $0.75
XRP price has failed to be a champion during the bounce off the May 19 and May 23 lows, generating only a 50% gain from the low. Over the last four days, the price action has been more reflective of a topping process.
US Durable Goods Orders in April show strong underlying expansion
Business investment jumps to highest since August 2020. Overall goods orders restrained by automobile and chip shortage. March orders revised sharply higher in all categories. First-quarter GDP unchanged at a 6.4%, initial claims fall.