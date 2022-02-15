NZD/USD bulls eye the 0.6650's and 6690's on Russia's withdrawal of troops

- NZD/USD bulls let off as risk sentiment improves on the Russian pivot.
- The imbalance left between 0.6690's and the 0.6650's for the days ahead in focus.
NZD/USD is trading 0.37% higher on the day as markets suspect that an imminent Russian invasion has been averted which has enabled a recovery in risk appetite on Tuesday. Russia said it had withdrawn some of its troops from the Ukraine border. However, the announcement, the United States and NATO said they had yet to see evidence of a drawdown.
Nevertheless, the Kiwi is higher again, averting a sell-off from 4-hour resistance. However, there are still plenty of uncertainties within a very fluid situation surrounding Russia and Ukraine. Not least, the Federal Reserve could be a ticking time bomb for the forex space with regards to its next move at the March meeting.
''Volatility remains the order of the day,'' analysts at ANZ bank argued. ''Higher US yields are battling things like higher commodity prices for attention; while rates have had less of an influence on FX of late, the knee-jerk reaction to higher US bond yields tends to be NZD-negative.''
US yields started the week off depressed from safe-haven flows but Federal Reserve's James Bullard’s continued hawkishness on Monday led to a complete turnaround. Bullard advocates for 100 bps of tightening by July. Bullard says that he is worried that the Fed is not moving fast enough as inflation is much higher than expected. On Wednesday, Bullards concerns were met by the US Producer Price Index data that arrived much hotter than anticipated for January at 9.7% YoY. Core PPI is now at 8.3% YoY indicating that inflation is running at a rampant pace.
Fed tightening expectations
Meanwhile, Fed tightening expectations remain elevated and the following is noted by Brown Brothers Harriman:
WIRP suggests nearly 70% odds of a 50 bp move next month, up from 60% at the start of this week. Two 25 bp hikes May 4 and June 15 are still fully priced in that would take the rate up 100 bp by mid-year. Another 50 bp of tightening in H2 is fully priced in, with 60% odds of another 25 bp hike by year-end vs. over 40% odds at the start of the week. Looking further out, swaps market now sees a terminal Fed Funds rate around 2.25% and that should eventually move closer to 2.5% or even higher once this risk off episode ends.
NZD/USD technical analysis
As per the prior analysis, NZD/USD Price Analysis: Trapped and consolidation is in play below bearish structure, it was noted that the price was respecting the prior 4-hour lows as resistance, but the daily support structure was menacing for the bears.
The price had been creeping in on the old support turned to resistance but the prospects of a downside continuation were thwarted in New York's trade when the price broke to fresh corrective highs:
This leaves the bulls in play and there are prospects of a surge into the imbalance left between 0.6690's and the 0.6650's for the days ahead.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stable at around 1.1350 as investors await Fed news
The EUR/USD pair bounced with the better market mood, although gains were partially offset by stronger US government bond yields providing support to the greenback. US Retail Sales and FOMC Meeting Minutes coming up next.
GBP/USD struggles to gather bullish momentum, holds above 1.3500
GBP/USD lost its traction after rising toward 1.3570 and erased a portion of its daily gains. Although the dollar stays on the back foot after the January Producer Price Index (PPI) data, the pair stays relatively quiet near 1.3550. Investors stay focused on headlines surrounding the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
Gold's corrective decline may continue once below 1,841.40
Easing tensions in the Ukrainian border weighed on safe-haven assets, gold got smashed. The better market mood persists despite the latest comments from Putin. XAU is in a corrective decline and could turn bearish on a break below a Fibonacci support level.
Crypto forms higher lows, begin new bull market
Bitcoin price sees bulls swallow up the entire trading range of the past eight days. Ethereum price hits $3,000 and extends the intraday bull rally above $3,100. XRP price prepares for launch to hit $1.00.
How a Russian-Ukranian clash would affect markets and create trading opportunities Premium
There is no love lost between Russia and the West on Valentine's Day. According to the US, an invasion of Ukraine by Russia's army could occur at any moment, after amassing some 130,000 troops on their shared border.