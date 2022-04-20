- NZD/USD bulls come up for air and US dollar sinks.
- US yields have corrected and the market gives a sigh of relief.
Trading at 0.6804, NZD/USD is firmly bid just over 1% higher on the day as Wall Street draws to a close. The US dollar was sliding as US yields corrected which gave a boost to risk apatite and the commodity complex.
''But moves in US bond markets have been swift and brutal, and while markets typically do correct, such moves often turn out to be just that – corrections, rather than direction changes,'' analysts at ANZ bank said.
''Commodity currencies also rode the coattails of the CAD, which got a boost from significantly stronger CPI data there. We also have CPI data here today, and ANZ is top-of-market, expecting a +2.2% QoQ print that would see annual inflation rise to 7.4% YoY.''
''If it is strong, the knee-jerk reaction in NZD is likely to be higher, but amid a potentially extended period of USD strength as Ukraine weighs on EUR, BoJ policy weighs on JPY, and still rising Fed policy (and QT) expectations give the USD a tailwind, markets might fade the move quickly. Other central banks have a lot of catching up to do and QT still a big threat to US long bonds.''
Meanwhile, as for data on the day, the latest data point on the Federal Reserve's monetary policy tightening plans, its "Beige Book", showed its economy expanded at a moderate pace from February through early April and there was little respite for businesses from high inflation and worker shortages.
Looking ahead, Fed chair Powell takes part in an IMF panel tomorrow with ECB President Lagarde on the global economy. This will be the last we hear from the chairman until his post-decision press conference on the afternoon of May 4. It is worth noting also that at midnight Friday, the media blackout ahead of the FOMC meeting takes effect and there will be no Fed speakers the rate decision has been announced.
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6806
|Today Daily Change
|0.0067
|Today Daily Change %
|0.99
|Today daily open
|0.6739
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6884
|Daily SMA50
|0.6815
|Daily SMA100
|0.6783
|Daily SMA200
|0.6901
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6765
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6719
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6902
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6754
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6999
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6728
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6737
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6747
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6717
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6695
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6671
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6763
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6787
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6809
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD climbs to 0.7450 and erases weekly losses
The AUD/USD pair advanced sharply on Wednesday amid broad US dollar weakness and hit a six-day high above 0.7450 before cooling off. Next barrier is seen at the 20-day SMA at the 0.7470 zone.
EUR/USD struggles to recover above 1.0850
The shared currency extended the bounce from two-year lows on Wednesday but so far is having a hard time consolidating above the 1.0850 area. Hawkish comments from ECB's Kazaks and pullback in US yields and the greenback have been the main drivers behind the EUR/USD recovery.
Gold edges higher as US yields retreat
The yellow metal managed to end Wednesday in the green as US yields pulled back across the curve, weighing on the greenback and lowering the opportunity cost of the metal. XAU/USD bounced from the $1940 area and consolidates above $1950.
Cardano loading up for a 50% rally, targets $1.40
Cardano price action is setting up for a colossal bull rally. Traders should hone in on this digital asset to get the best entry and maximize profits in the coming days.
Fed Chair set to be humble due to three uncertainties, triggering a dollar downfall Premium
Russia has retreated from the Kyiv area – and the Fed may now take a step back from its extremely hawkish stance on beating inflation. Or, at least, that is the potential perception that Powell's speech could leave, triggering a slide in the dollar.