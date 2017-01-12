NZD/USD bullish, could test 0.7180 – UOB

NZD/USD bullish, could test 0.7180 – UOBBy Pablo Piovano
FX Strategists at UOB Group have shifted the NZD/USD outlook to bullish and see a potential test of the 0.7180 area in the near term.
Key Quotes
“NZD surged to a high of 0.7144 but the up-move was shortlived. Despite the pull-back from the high, the undertone for this pair is still positive. From here, a move above the 0.7144 high would not be surprising but the strong 0.7180 resistance is likely out of reach for now”.
“As noted yesterday, a break above 0.7100/05 would shift the neutral outlook for NZD to bullish. Shorter-term indicators are overbought but there appears to be room for extension to 0.7180 (with a stop-loss at 0.7020). At current level, the reward to risk does not appear to be that attractive and those looking to go long may like to wait for a dip closer to 0.7060/70”.
|TREND INDEX
|OB/OS INDEX
|VOLATILY INDEX
|15M
|Bearish
|Neutral
|Expanding
|1H
|Bullish
|Neutral
|Shrinking
|4H
|Bullish
|Neutral
|Expanding
|1D
|Bullish
|Neutral
|Shrinking
|1W
|Bearish
|Neutral
|Expanding