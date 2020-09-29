NZD/USD builds on Monday's gains, approaches 0.6600

- NZD/USD is rising for the second straight day on Tuesday.
- US Dollar Index continues to push lower toward 94.00.
- Focus shifts to CB Consumer Confidence data from the US.
The NZD/USD pair took advantage of the broad USD weakness on Monday and closed the day in the positive territory. With the bearish pressure on the greenback staying unabated on Tuesday, the pair continued to push higher and was last seen gaining 0.5% on a daily basis at 0.6585.
USD remains on the back foot ahead of key events
The upbeat market mood amid renewed optimism for another coronavirus relief bill in the US weighed on the greenback at the start of the week. Although major European equity indexes are posting modest losses to reflect a relatively cautious market environment, the US Dollar Index (DXY) is down 0.15% on the day at 94.13.
In the second half of the day, the Conference Board's Consumer Confidence data from the US will be looked upon for fresh impetus. Additionally, Federal Reserve's Vice Chairman Richard Clarida and NY Fed President John Williams are scheduled to speak later in the American session.
At the moment, the S&P 500 futures are virtually unchanged on the day as investors seem to be opting out to stay on the sidelines ahead of the first presidential debate. If Wall Street's main indexes struggle to build on Monday's impressive gains, the USD could stay resilient against its rivals and cap NZD/USD's upside.
During the Asian session on Wednesday, ANZ Business Confidence and ANZ Activity Outlook data will be released from New Zealand.
Technical levels to watch for
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6587
|Today Daily Change
|0.0033
|Today Daily Change %
|0.50
|Today daily open
|0.6554
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6673
|Daily SMA50
|0.664
|Daily SMA100
|0.6509
|Daily SMA200
|0.6393
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6569
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6539
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6778
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6511
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6764
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6488
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6558
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.655
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6539
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6524
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6509
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6569
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6584
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6599
EUR/USD edges higher ahead of data, Fed speeches, presidential debate
EUR/USD is below 1.17 but above the lows. Investors are concerned about rising European COVID-19 cases. Uncertainty about US fiscal stimulus and the elections is elevated ahead of the first presidential debate and US consumer confidence.
GBP/USD retreats from highs amid Brexit, coronavirus uncertainty
GBP/USD is retreating from the highs close to 1.29 as concerns about Brexit talks and rising UK coronavirus cases are taking their toll on the pound.
Gold consolidates in a range around $1880 region
Gold was seen oscillating in a range through the early European session on Tuesday. A softer USD was seen extending some support to the dollar-denominated commodity. The upside seems limited ahead of the first US presidential debate later this Tuesday.
Forex Today: Dollar declines on hopes for a US fiscal deal, ahead of presidential debate
Stock markets remain cautiously optimistic and the dollar is on the back foot, extending the reversal from last week's moves. Investors are eyeing a slew of Fed speeches, fresh hopes related to Brexit, and the first presidential debate.
WTI stalls four-day winning streak, tests $40 ahead of API data
WTI (futures on Nymex) turns negative for the first time in five trading sessions on Tuesday, having reversed half the Monday’s 1% rally to five-week highs of $40.80.