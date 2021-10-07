- The NZD trims some of Wednesday’s losses, reclaims 0.6900.
- On Wednesday, the RBNZ hiked 25 basis points the interest rates, leaving the Overnight Cash Rate at 0.50%.
- The market sentiment is upbeat on the back of good US debt-ceiling news.
After plummeting on Wednesday below 0.6900, the NZD/USD is trimming some losses, advancing 0.22%, is trading at 0.6929 during the New York session at the time of writing.
Wednesday’s fall was spurred by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ), which increased the Overnight Cash Rate (OCR) by 25 basis points, leaving the OCR at 0.50%. However, on Thursday an improved market mood boosted the NZD/USD pair.
As the New York session winds down, the market sentiment is positive, as witnessed by the major US stock indices, finishing in the green. The Dow Jones, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq Composite printed gains of 1%, 0.8%, and 1%, respectively.
The sudden switch on investors’ mood was triggered by an announcement of US Senator Mitch McConnel, leader of the Republican party at the Senate, which agreed to increase the debt ceiling in the short term until December. Since then, negotiations between US President Joe Biden, Democrats, and Republicans intensified. Further, during the New York session, the US Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer announced an agreement on extending the debt limit by $408 billion until early December.
Adding to the market’s upbeat tone, during the European session, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that it would consider increasing gas supplies in his attempt to stabilize prices.
US Initial Jobless Claims report was better than estimated
New Zealand was absent on the macroeconomic front, whereas the US Initial Jobless Claims report showed fewer Americans applied for unemployment benefits. The reading came at 326K against 348K, estimated by analysts.
On Friday, the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) will release the US Nonfarm Payrolls report. Economists’ median number foreseen is 488K, better than the August reading of 235K new jobs added to the US economy. If the figure comes inline or is better than expected, investors could expect a bond tapering announcement by the FOMC’s November meeting.
KEY ADDITIONAL LEVELS TO WATCH
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6929
|Today Daily Change
|0.0015
|Today Daily Change %
|0.22
|Today daily open
|0.6914
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7017
|Daily SMA50
|0.701
|Daily SMA100
|0.7043
|Daily SMA200
|0.7108
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.698
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6876
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7034
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6859
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7171
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6859
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6916
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.694
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6867
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6819
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6763
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6971
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7028
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7075
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
