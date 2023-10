The daily chart portrays the Kiwi remains downward pressured despite the ongoing recovery, which would need to witness the pair breaking resistance at the 50-day moving average (DMA) at 0.5970 to challenge the 0.6000 figure. To shift the NZD/USD’s bias to neutral, buyers must lift the pair to a new cycle high above 0.6048. Conversely, the downtrend could resume if bears stepped in and pushed prices below 0.5900.

On the US side, private hiring slowed, as shown by the Employment Change report of ADP, with September hiring sliding to 89K, below estimates of 153K, and trailing August’s 177K. Recently, business activity in the services sector hit 53.6, as reported by the ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI, as foreseen, but slowed compared to last month’s 54.5.

During the Asian session, the RBNZ decided to keep rates unchanged at 5.50%, as expected, though it struck a neutral stance. RBNZ’s officials reiterated its determination to curb inflation to its target, agreeing to keep rates high “for a sustained period of time.” The NZD/USD did not advance on the RBNZ’s decision; instead fell to a daily low of 0.5870, but overall, US Dollar weakness lent a lifeline to the Kiwi as the North American session kicked in.

The New Zealand Dollar (NZD) stages a comeback versus the US Dollar (USD) after the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) decided to hold rates unchanged, while mixed US economic data dented demand for the safe-haven status of the Greenback (USD). At the time of writing, the NZD/USD is exchanging hands at 0.5922 after hitting a weekly low of 0.5870.

