- NZD/USD rebounds from a daily low of 0.5919 to 0.5977, driven by improved risk appetite and a softer US Dollar.
- Mixed US economic data and hawkish yet cautious remarks from Fed officials fail to bolster the Greenback, with the DXY slightly up at 105.47.
- Upcoming economic indicators, including Consumer Confidence and Core PCE in the US, and Business and Consumer Confidence in NZ, are in focus for the next week.
The New Zealand Dollar (NZD) stages a recovery against the US Dollar (USD) ahead of the weekend as investors' sentiment improved, while the Greenback is trading soft, undermined by a fall in US Treasury bond yields. The NZD/USD is trading at 0.5977 after bouncing from a daily low of 0.5919.
Kiwi recovers to 0.5977 as US Dollar weakens amid falling Treasury yields and mixed PMIs
Wall Street is trading in the green due to improved risk appetite. A report from S&P Global showed that business activity in the United States (US) was almost unchanged in September. The S&P Global Manufacturing PMI improved to 48.9 from 47.9 a month earlier, exceeding estimates but remained in contractionary territory, while the Services PMI dipped to 50.2 from 50.5 in July, below forecasts. The Composite reading, which offers a general view of business activity, was aligned with estimates at 50.1 but trailed August’s 50.2
Aside from this, US central bank officials had been unleashed, with Boston Fed President Susan Collins saying that further tightening is possible, though “patience” is required. Echoing some of her comments was Fed’s Governor Michell Bowman, who was more determined, saying that more rate hikes are needed to control inflation.
Although Fed officials' comments were hawkish, the Greenback failed to gain traction. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the buck’s value against its peers, climbs just 0.09%, at 105.47, after dropping from 10578 high. US Treasury bond yields continued to weaken across the short and long end of the curve.
On the New Zealand (NZ) front, data revealed on Friday’s session that consumer confidence weakened in the third quarter regarding the economic outlook, with the index falling to 80.2 from 83.1. The agenda revealed the Trade Balance showed an improvement in the annual trade deficit to $15.54B for August $-1588B from prior figures.
For the next week, the economic agenda in the US would feature the Conference Board (CB) Consumer Confidence, Durable Good Orders, Initial Jobless Claims, and the Fed’s preferred gauge for inflation, the Core PCE. The docket would feature the Business and Consumer Confidence on the NZ front.
NZD/USD Price Analysis: Technical outlook
The pair bottomed out at around 0.5859, and since then, the NZD/USD has staged a comeback despite recent US Dollar strength. During the last three days, the currency pair has remained volatile, unable to get a clear direction, though it remains slightly tilted to the downside. However, further upside is expected if buyers lift the exchange rate past the September 1 swing high at 0.6015. Conversely, sellers must reclaim the September 21 low of 0.5895.
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.5975
|Today Daily Change
|0.0044
|Today Daily Change %
|0.74
|Today daily open
|0.5931
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.5919
|Daily SMA50
|0.6026
|Daily SMA100
|0.61
|Daily SMA200
|0.619
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.5955
|Previous Daily Low
|0.5896
|Previous Weekly High
|0.5945
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.588
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6219
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.5885
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.5932
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.5918
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.59
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.5868
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.584
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.5959
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.5986
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6018
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates modest rebound around 1.0650
EUR/USD is about to end the week hovering around 1.0650, slightly below the level it had a week ago. Earlier on Friday, the pair bottomed at 1.0614, the lowest intraday level since March. The US Dollar lost momentum late on Friday on lower Treasury yields.
GBP/USD heads for lowest weekly close since March
GBP/USD is holding firm with weekly losses, unable to move away from 1.2200. The Pound is among the worst performers of the week after the Bank of England's decision to keep interest rates unchanged.
Gold consolidates above $1,920 ass US yields edge lower
Gold price clings to small recovery gains above $1,920 following Thursday's sharp decline. Following the mixed September PMI data from the US, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down nearly 1% on the day at around 4.45%, allowing XAU/USD to stay in positive territory.
Stablecoin exodus: Why are investors fleeing crypto’s safe haven?
In a year filled with uncertainty in the cryptocurrency space, a new trend has been unraveling: a stablecoin exodus that has now lasted for 18 consecutive months and has seen the market dominance of stablecoins drop to 11.6%.
Cainiao subsidiary to register for IPO as soon as next week
BABA stock surged more than 4% in Friday’s premarket after the Chinese ecommerce leader announced that its shipping and logistics business, Cainiao, will file for an initial public offering (IPO) in Hong Kong as soon as next week.