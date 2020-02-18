NZD/USD bears catch a breath around 0.6390 after RBNZ’s Orr, coronavirus update

- NZD/USD snaps four-day losing streak.
- Risk aversion, downbeat New Zealand data dominated off-late.
- RBNZ’s Orr favored the status quo, said the economy is in a good position.
- Coronavirus numbers from Hubei signaled a mixed picture.
NZD/USD pulls back from seven-day low to 0.6390 amid the initial Asian session on Wednesday. Mostly upbeat comments from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) Governor Adrian Orr and receding coronavirus numbers from the epicenter Hubei could be cited as the immediate catalysts. However, the broad risk aversion remains following the latest doubts on the actual figure and length of the epidemic.
RBNZ’s Orr: Good position
The RBNZ Governor Adrian Orr recently crossed wires while speaking in front of the committee in parliament to answer questions related to the Bank's annual report. The New Zealand central banker praised the present state of the monetary policy and economy while also suggesting a satisfactory position of inflation. With this, the odds of the RBNZ’s immediate rate cut decline. “Market pricing for RBNZ implies a 10% chance of easing at the next meeting on 25 March, with a terminal rate of 0.82% (RBNZ OCR currently at 1.0%,” mentions Westpac.
Read: RBNZ: Both the economy and monetary policy are in a good position
Coronavirus update: Numbers from Hubei fail to follow the recent declines
As per the latest figures from China’s Hubei, the epicenter of coronavirus, there are 1,693 new cases on February 18 versus 1,807 of February 17. The report also mentions 132 new deaths compared to 93 noted the previous day.
Read: Coronavirus peaking? How will it impact the global economies and FX?
Even so, the market’s risk-tone refrains to turn positive as the S&P 500 Futures stay mostly unchanged around 3,370.
Earlier, downbeat figures of New Zealand’s GDT Price Index, -2.9% versus 0.0% expected, contradicted the upbeat US data and broad US dollar strength to drag the kiwi pair downwards. It should also be noted that doubts over the coronavirus numbers and fears of global institutions like the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Trade Organization (WTO) defied China’s readiness to cut tariffs of 696 US goods.
Moving on, a light economic calendar at home will keep the pair traders at the mercy of external factors with China, Australia and the US being the key drivers.
Technical Analysis
Any downside below the monthly bottom of 0.6377 can drag the quote to November 2019 low near 0.6315.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6386
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0054
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.84%
|Today daily open
|0.644
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6491
|Daily SMA50
|0.6577
|Daily SMA100
|0.6481
|Daily SMA200
|0.6499
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6449
|Previous Daily Low
|0.642
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6488
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6377
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6741
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6453
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6431
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6438
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6424
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6408
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6395
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6453
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6465
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6482
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Weak below 0.6700 ahead of Aussie Q4 Wage Price Index
AUD/USD awaits fresh direction near seven days’ low while taking rounds to 0.6690 at the start of Wednesday’s Asian session. Broad risk-off based on coronavirus fears, bearish RBA minutes failed trade-positive nears from China.
USD/JPY: A touch lower than 110.00 amid broad US dollar strength, risk-off
USD/JPY trades mildly positive to 109.90 during the early Asian session, ahead of the Tokyo open, on Wednesday. The risk barometer recently failed to portray the market’s fears from China’s coronavirus amid broad US dollar strength.
Altcoins push hard not waiting for a Bitcoin reaction
The Altcoin market has only needed one business day to see prices rise sharply again. Bitcoin, still, has adopted the anchor function and for the moment is giving up the battle for the $10000.
Gold firmer, near $1,600/oz on coronavirus fears
Renewed fears around the Chinese coronavirus (COVID-19) have been supporting the demand for the safe haven metal in past hours, taking the ounce troy to levels just shy of the key $1,600 mark.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.