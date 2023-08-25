NZD/USD: Bears breached through 0.5900, landing at multi-month lows

- NZD/USD fell to its lowest point since November 2022, below 0.5900 then settled back above.
- US yields rose after Powell’s words at the Jackson Hole Symposium.
- Swaps markets reprice chances of a hike by the Fed in November and December.
In Friday’s session, the USD is one of the top performers, helped by a hawkish remark by the Federal Reserve (Fed) chairman at the Jackson Hole Symposium. On the other hand, New Zealand’s calendar had nothing relevant to offer. Eyes on potential Chinese government support to the real state sector of China.
After markets being cautious during the week, looking for clues regarding the next Fed’s moves, Chair Powell gave some clarity. He pointed out that the bank will retain its policy at restrictive levels until the economy shows signs of cooling down, accompanied by lower inflation. He then commented that the Fed will proceed carefully concerning the incoming data regarding the next decisions.
That being said, Thomas Barking and Loretta Mester also spoke. Barkin commented that the Fed will “clearly hold” through the end of the year, while Mester stated that the bank probably has some more work to do. In addition, the latter stated that she doesn’t see the Fed cutting in 2024.
As a reaction, according to the CME FedWatch, markets are buying the hawkish rhetoric, with the odds of a 25 basis point (bps) hike rising to nearly 44%. In line with that, the 2,5 and 10-year US Treasury yields rose to 5.07%, 4.46% and 4.23% respectively, boosting the USD.
On the Kiwi side, it faced selling pressure during the week due to the Chinese economic woes, as China is one of its biggest trading partners. That said, reports suggest that the Chinese government will take action to relieve the housing sector. Those measures aim to encourage homebuying by removing restrictions on first-time buyers and providing tax rebates. Still, their effectiveness is limited due to existing market challenges and investor scepticism, as reflected in the continued poor performance of China's equities.
NZD/USD Levels to watch
Analysing the daily chart, the NZD/USD technical outlook is bearish in the short term. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is comfortably positioned below its midline in negative territory. It has a southward slope, indicating a strong selling momentum. It is further supported by the negative signal from the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD), which displays red bars, underscoring the growing bearish momentum. Additionally, the pair is below the 20,100 and 200-day Simple Moving Averages (SMAs), highlighting the continued dominance of bears on the broader scale.
Support levels: 0.5885, 0.5850, 0.5830.
Resistance levels: 0.5940, 0.5970, 0.6000 (20-day SMA).
NZD/USD Daily chart
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.5909
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0014
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.24
|Today daily open
|0.5923
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6024
|Daily SMA50
|0.6131
|Daily SMA100
|0.6155
|Daily SMA200
|0.6228
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.5982
|Previous Daily Low
|0.5916
|Previous Weekly High
|0.5997
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.5903
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6413
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.612
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.5941
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.5957
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.5899
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.5874
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.5833
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.5965
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6006
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6031
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers toward 1.0800, looks to post weekly losses
EUR/USD recovered toward 1.0800 after touching its lowest level since mid-June below 1.0770 but looks to close the sixth straight week in the red. Although Fed Chairman Powell's hawkish tone helped the US Dollar gathered strength, improving risk mood limited the currency's gains.
GBP/USD returns below 1.2600 on renewed USD strength
GBP/USD lost its traction and touched its weakest level in 10 weeks below 1.2550 before correcting slightly higher. The renewed US Dollar strength following Fed Chair Powell's speech at Jackson Hole weighs on the pair, which remains on track to end the week deep in negative territory.
Gold stabilizes near $1,910 following earlier drop
Gold price came under renewed bearish pressure and dropped toward $1,900. With the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield erasing its Powell-inspired gains in the last hour, however, XAU/USD managed to recover to the $1,910 area.
PEPE founder doxxed on Twitter, following suspicious internal transfers, 16% decline in meme coin
PEPE meme coin’s founder was doxxed in a tweet by an NFT marketplace founder early on Friday morning. Jeremy Cahen, the founder of Not Larva Labs, revealed that Zachary Testa, a landscape photographer, has been doxxed as the founder of PEPE.
Week Ahead – Volatility to continue as US jobs and inflation data on the way
Markets have been taunted by shifting Fed expectations over the past week and there’s likely to be more anguish for investors in the next few days as crucial payrolls and inflation numbers are coming up.