NZD/USD bears are waiting to move in to keep pressures on below 0.6300

- NZD/USD bears target the low 0.62s following the break of structure.
- A bullish correction is in process currently, but if bears commit below 0.6300, then this correlates with near a 61.8% ratio.
NZD/USD is down on the day as we enter the end of the North American session as the markets tussle with the prospects of higher for longer inflation in the United States and watch the Fed pivot disappear over the horizon.
At the time of writing, NZD/USD is trading at 0.6280 and is down some 0.8% on the day after falling from a high of 0.6337 to a low of 0.6252. The US Dollar, as measured in the DXY index, broke to the topside in the wake of strong US Retail Sales on the back of the prior day's Consumer Price index. Both reports saw bond yields there ratchet up another notch which has played into the hands of risk-off assets and the greenback.
Analysts at ANZ Bank said, ''regular readers will be aware that we have for some time been worried that the USD might re-firm if interest rate expectations there started rising and expectations for late-2023 rate cuts were to fade, and that’s what seem to be playing out.''
''But at the same time, unlike last year’s USD surge, this time we don’t have other central banks going slow – with the European Central Bank and Reserve Bank of New Zealand both on track to hike by 50bp at their next meetings,'' the analyst explained further. ''That, and valuations, may cap (but perhaps not stop) USD upside, but counting on that could be risky.''
NZD/USD technical analysis
Meanwhile, there are seeing prospects of a move lower.
While below resistance, the odds are for a move into the low 0.62s following the break of structure. a correction is in process currently, but if bears commit, say below 0.6300, then a sell-off from the region of a 50%, 61.8% ratio could be on the cards for the day ahead.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD recovers the 0.6900 threshold ahead of Australian first-tier data
The AUD/USD pair recovered from an intraday low of 0.6864 helped by a late recovery in Wall Street. The US Dollar preserves its strength ahead of Australian employment and inflation updates.
EUR/USD pressured below 1.0700 and at risk of falling further Premium
EUR/USD fell to 1.0660 on Tuesday, recovering just modestly ahead of the daily close. Soft Euro Zone data and upbeat United States one skewed the risk to the downside in a risk-averse environment.
Gold aimed to test the psychological $1,800 threshold Premium
Gold extended its decline on Wednesday to a fresh February low of $1,830.53 a troy ounce. The US Dollar strengthened throughout the first half of the day amid a dismal market mood, later extending its rally on the back of better-than-anticipated United States Retail Sales.
Uniswap Price Prediction: Bullish divergences to catalyze the next rally
Unswap price shows bullish cues after experiencing the largest sell-off in 2023 last week. Traders should watch the UNI price closely to participate in the next volatile price movement.
Disinflation: it is a matter of scale
According to Jerome Powell, Chairman of the US Federal Reserve (Fed), the process of disinflation has begun in the US. In January 2023, US inflation (measured by the CPI) fell for the seventh month in a row, dropping 2.7 percentage points since its peak of 9.1% in June 2022 (year-on-year).