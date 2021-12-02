- NZD/USD was the second-best performer vs. USD on Thursday.
- US Nonfarm Payrolls will now be the key.
Despite a more hawkish sentiment around the Federal Reserve following the set-up in Fed speaker's rhetoric, in including the Fed chair, Jerome Powell's, traders bought the dip on Wall Street. This led to a recovery in risk-FX and pushed the New Zealand dollar higher in a correction to 0.6831 from 0.6799 the low.
It would appear that the US dollar is regarded as overbought. The DXY index, which measures the greenback vs a basket of currencies, was unable to capitalise on the risks surrounding the new coronavirus variant, Omicron nor hawkish Fed speakers.
The greenback, throughout the pandemic, has been regarded as a safe haven and benefitted at times of panic and uncertainty. However, this time around, it has fallen behind the yen, CHF and even the euro. This has enabled the commodity complex to find support and has given some stability to the forex space.
The Kiwi was the second-best performer against the USD overnight, and the bump in the USD was barely discernible, analysts at ANZ Bank explained.
''Stepping back, the Kiwi continues to hover around 0.68, with the bears citing key support at around 0.6750, and the bulls focussed on typical December seasonality. If buyers are in the wings, they are certainly not revealing themselves. Still, let’s see what tonight’s US jobs numbers look like, as that will set USD direction,'' the analysts argued.
US Nonfarm Payrolls coming up
Looking ahead, US Nonfarm Payrolls will be key. 'Payrolls probably surged again,'' analysts at TD Securities explained. ''A strong trend continues to be signalled by surveys and claims, but our forecast also reflects the latest Homebase data—with a decline in the Homebase series more than accounted for by seasonality. Along with our +650k forecast for payrolls, we forecast a 0.2pt decline in the unemployment rate and a 0.4%MoM (5.0% YoY) rise in hourly earnings.''
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.681
|Today Daily Change
|0.0005
|Today Daily Change %
|0.07
|Today daily open
|0.6805
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.698
|Daily SMA50
|0.7022
|Daily SMA100
|0.7016
|Daily SMA200
|0.7076
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6868
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6803
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7014
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6804
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7199
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6773
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6828
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6843
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6783
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.676
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6718
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6848
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.689
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6913
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
