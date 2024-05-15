NZD/USD attracts some buyers above 0.6060, focus on US CPI data

The NZD/USD pair gains traction near 0.6055 on Wednesday during the early European trading hours. The pair edges higher for the second consecutive day and holds above the key 100-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), supported by the softer USD Index (DXY) below the 105.00 level. The final reading of the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Retail Sales for April will be in the spotlight later on Wednesday. The Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Jerome Powell said on Tuesday that inflation in the US might prove to be more persistent than expected, keeping the Fed holding rate higher for longer to achieve the central bank’s 2% target. Powell added that it is unlikely to hike rates more, even if the chances for rate cuts have become less. Investors have priced in nearly a 65% chance of a rate cut by the Fed in September 2024, according to the CME's FedWatch Tool. The US Producer Price Index (PPI), wholesale inflation, hit its highest rate in a year, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics on Tuesday. The annual PPI rose 2.2% YoY in April, compared to the 1.8% increase in March (revised from 2.1%), in line with the estimate. The Core PPI jumped 2.4% YoY in April, compared to an increase of 2.1% in the previous reading. The April CPI data might offer some hints about future monetary policy by the Fed. The hotter inflation outcome could delay the rate cut timeline for this year and lift the Greenback against its rivals. On the Kiwi front, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) will hold its meeting next week. Westpac analysts expect the RBNZ will leave the Official Cash Rate (OCR) unchanged at 5.5% at its May meeting. The New Zealand central bank is likely to remain comfortable with the forward outlook communicated in the February meeting. The markets believe that it is unlikely that the RBNZ will ease its policy before the Fed. This, in turn, might provide some support to the Kiwi and act as a tailwind for NZD/USD for the time being.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.