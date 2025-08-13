NZD/USD attracts some buyers above 0.5950 as Fed rate cut bets rise

- NZD/USD strengthens to near 0.5970 in Wednesday’s early European session, up 0.30% on the day.
- Rising Fed rate cut bets in September weigh on the US Dollar.
- Trump announced another 90-day pause on China tariffs.
The NZD/USD pair attracts some buyers to around 0.5970 during the early European session on Wednesday, bolstered by a softer US Dollar (USD). Traders raise their bets that the US Federal Reserve (Fed) will cut its interest rate in the September meeting. Fed policymakers are scheduled to speak later on Wednesday, including Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee and Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic.
Data released on Tuesday showed cooler-than-expected inflation in the United States (US), prompting traders to raise bets of more interest rate cuts than previously expected this year. This, in turn, undermines the Greenback and acts as a tailwind for the pair.
The US Consumer Price Index (CPI) came in line with expectations, rising 2.7% on a yearly basis in July, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) revealed on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the annual core CPI climbed by 3.1% in July versus the 2.9% rise prior and beat the estimates of 3.0%.
US President Donald Trump on Monday extended a tariff truce with China for another 90 days, just hours before the last agreement between the world’s two largest economies was due to expire. China’s Commerce Ministry stated that the country will suspend additional tariffs on US goods for 90 more days, after Trump signed an executive order extending the tariff truce.
Analysts believe that some uncertainty lifts, but the trade tensions may not. Any signs of renewed trade tensions could exert some selling pressure on the China-proxy Kiwi, as China is a major trading partner of New Zealand.
New Zealand Dollar FAQs
The New Zealand Dollar (NZD), also known as the Kiwi, is a well-known traded currency among investors. Its value is broadly determined by the health of the New Zealand economy and the country’s central bank policy. Still, there are some unique particularities that also can make NZD move. The performance of the Chinese economy tends to move the Kiwi because China is New Zealand’s biggest trading partner. Bad news for the Chinese economy likely means less New Zealand exports to the country, hitting the economy and thus its currency. Another factor moving NZD is dairy prices as the dairy industry is New Zealand’s main export. High dairy prices boost export income, contributing positively to the economy and thus to the NZD.
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) aims to achieve and maintain an inflation rate between 1% and 3% over the medium term, with a focus to keep it near the 2% mid-point. To this end, the bank sets an appropriate level of interest rates. When inflation is too high, the RBNZ will increase interest rates to cool the economy, but the move will also make bond yields higher, increasing investors’ appeal to invest in the country and thus boosting NZD. On the contrary, lower interest rates tend to weaken NZD. The so-called rate differential, or how rates in New Zealand are or are expected to be compared to the ones set by the US Federal Reserve, can also play a key role in moving the NZD/USD pair.
Macroeconomic data releases in New Zealand are key to assess the state of the economy and can impact the New Zealand Dollar’s (NZD) valuation. A strong economy, based on high economic growth, low unemployment and high confidence is good for NZD. High economic growth attracts foreign investment and may encourage the Reserve Bank of New Zealand to increase interest rates, if this economic strength comes together with elevated inflation. Conversely, if economic data is weak, NZD is likely to depreciate.
The New Zealand Dollar (NZD) tends to strengthen during risk-on periods, or when investors perceive that broader market risks are low and are optimistic about growth. This tends to lead to a more favorable outlook for commodities and so-called ‘commodity currencies’ such as the Kiwi. Conversely, NZD tends to weaken at times of market turbulence or economic uncertainty as investors tend to sell higher-risk assets and flee to the more-stable safe havens.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drifts higher above 1.1650 as US CPI data support Fed rate cut bets
The EUR/USD pair gains momentum to around 1.1685 during the Asian trading hours on Wednesday. The US Dollar weakens against the Euro amid rising bets of a Federal Reserve rate cut in September. The speeches from Fed officials will be in the spotlight later on Wednesday, with Austan Goolsbee and Raphael Bostic set to speak.
Bitcoin and Ripple stabilize, Ethereum nears all-time high
Bitcoin and Ripple stabilize below their key resistance levels; a firm close above indicates a rally ahead. In the meantime, Ethereum bulls take control of the momentum, surpassing $4,500 mark and targeting its record highs at $4,868.
GBP/USD steadies around 1.3500 amid rising odds of Fed rate cuts
GBP/USD remains steady after registering 0.5% gains in the previous session, trading around 1.3500 during the Asian hours on Wednesday. The pair further appreciates as the US Dollar struggles, driven by the latest United States inflation data, which strengthened expectations for a US Federal Reserve rate cut in September.
Gold extends its struggle near $3,350 amid global risk rally
Gold holds the previous bounce led by US CPI data early Wednesday. The US Dollar hangs near two-week lows amid heightened Fed rate cut expectations and risk rally on global stocks. Gold appears vulnerable as the 4H chart portrays a bearish outlook.
Bank of England cuts rates in dramatic meeting
The Bank of England has cut rates by a further 25 basis points to 4% but the statement hints that officials think the easing cycle is nearing its end. Policymakers are visibly worried about a more persistent bout of inflation as the headline number is way higher than target.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.