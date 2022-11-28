- NZD/USD has witnessed an attempt of recovery after dropping to near 0.6160.
- More downside in the kiwi asset is still favored as the risk-off impulse is still solid.
- This week, Fed Powell’s speech and US ADP Employment data will be of utmost importance.
The NZD/USD pair has sensed some bids after a vertical drop to near 0.6160 in the late New York session. The kiwi asset witnessed intense selling pressure on Monday after surrendering the round-level support of 0.6200. An attempt of a recovery near 0.6160 should not be considered a reversal yet as the market mood is still cautious and a cushion is yet to be finalized.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) has extended its gains to near 106.67 after a V-shape recovery from a low of 105.40. Rising protests against the Covid-19 lockdown in China have posed a significant impact on commodity-linked currencies, being their major trading partners. Therefore, the decline in antipodeans is higher in comparison with gains recorded in the USD Index.
S&P500 has experienced significant losses, portraying a sour market mood. Meanwhile, the returns on US Treasury bonds are still subdued ahead of a speech from Federal Reserve (Fed) chair Jerome Powell. The 10-year US Treasury yields are still below 3.70% after a mild recovery. It seems that anxiety ahead of Fed Powell’s speech has sidelined them.
Apart from Fed Powell’s speech, investors are keeping an eye on the United States Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Employment data. As per the estimates, the US economy has created additional 200k jobs in November vs. the prior release of 239k. The job creation numbers are declining in the past few months as higher interest rates and weaker economic projections have forced firms to use their current manpower in the best manner and postponement of the recruitment process.
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6165
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0087
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.39
|Today daily open
|0.6252
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6041
|Daily SMA50
|0.5843
|Daily SMA100
|0.6019
|Daily SMA200
|0.6301
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6278
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6219
|Previous Weekly High
|0.629
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6087
|Previous Monthly High
|0.5874
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.5512
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6241
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6255
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6222
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6191
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6162
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6281
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6309
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.634
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
