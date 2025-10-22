NZD/USD aims to extend recovery above 0.5750 ahead of Bessent-He meeting

The NZD/USD pair strives to extend its recovery move above the immediate hurdle of 0.5750 during the Asian trading session on Wednesday. The Kiwi pair is expected to move higher on expectations that trade talks between United States (US) Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng scheduled later this week in Malaysia would go well.

Ahead of the meeting, Chinese Vice President Han Zheng has called for "partnership and friendship” between both nations since they hold broad common interests and promising prospects for cooperation, TRT News reported. Han further added that he hopes the US to cooperate in a spirit of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence, and win-win cooperation to jointly discover the right way that will benefit both nations.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has expressed concerns over whether a meeting with Chinese Xi Jinping will take place in South Korea later this month. “So now we're going to have a fair deal, and I think we're going to have a very successful meeting,” Trump said, but later added, “Maybe it won't happen. Things can happen where, for instance, maybe somebody will say, 'I don't want to meet. It's too nasty.'" But it's really not nasty," Yahoo News reported.

Signs of improving trade relations between the US and China would be favourable for the New Zealand Dollar (NZD), given that the New Zealand (NZ) economy relies heavily on its exports to Beijing.

On the domestic front, investors remain confident that the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) will cut interest rates one more time this year due to downside inflation risks. Latest Q3 Consumer Price Index (CPI) data signaled that the core inflation grew at a modest pace.

This week, the major trigger for the US Dollar (USD) will be the delayed CPI data for September, which will be released on Friday.