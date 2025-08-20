- NZD/USD attracts heavy selling in reaction to the RBNZ’s dovish 25 bps rate cut this Wednesday.
- Some follow-through USD buying further contributes to the steep decline amid a softer risk tone.
- Traders now look to the FOMC Minutes for a fresh impetus ahead of the Fed’s Powell on Friday.
The NZD/USD pair adds to the dovish Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ)-inspired losses and dives to its lowest level since mid-April during the first half of the European session on Wednesday. Spot prices currently trade around the 0.5830-0.5825 region, with bears looking to extend the downward trajectory below a technically significant 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA).
As was widely expected, the RBNZ decided to lower the official cash rate (OCR) by 25 basis points (bps), to 3.00% at the end of the August policy meeting earlier today. Meanwhile, the accompanying policy statement revealed that the Monetary Policy Committee voted 4-2 for the quarter-point cut, with a minority favouring a larger 50 bps rate reduction. Furthermore, the RBNZ projected inflation returning to target by mid-2026, and highlights spare capacity, stalled growth, and cautious behavior as downside risks.
Adding to this, the central bank stated that if medium-term inflation pressures continue to ease in line with the projection, the Committee expects to lower the OCR further. This, in turn, prompted aggressive selling around the New Zealand Dollar (NZD) amid a slight deterioration in the global risk sentiment. This, along with some follow-through US Dollar (USD) buying, turns out to be another factor that contributes to the heavily offered tone surrounding the NZD/USD pair and the steep intraday decline.
The USD bulls, however, seem reluctant and opt to wait for more cues about the Federal Reserve's (Fed) rate-cut path. Hence, the focus shifts to the release of the FOMC Minutes, due later during the US session. Apart from this, Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium might offer a fresh insight into the central bank's policy outlook. This, in turn, will drive the USD and provide a fresh impetus to the NZD/USD pair. Nevertheless, the fundamental backdrop backs the case for further near-term losses.
RBNZ FAQs
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) is the country’s central bank. Its economic objectives are achieving and maintaining price stability – achieved when inflation, measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), falls within the band of between 1% and 3% – and supporting maximum sustainable employment.
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s (RBNZ) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) decides the appropriate level of the Official Cash Rate (OCR) according to its objectives. When inflation is above target, the bank will attempt to tame it by raising its key OCR, making it more expensive for households and businesses to borrow money and thus cooling the economy. Higher interest rates are generally positive for the New Zealand Dollar (NZD) as they lead to higher yields, making the country a more attractive place for investors. On the contrary, lower interest rates tend to weaken NZD.
Employment is important for the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) because a tight labor market can fuel inflation. The RBNZ’s goal of “maximum sustainable employment” is defined as the highest use of labor resources that can be sustained over time without creating an acceleration in inflation. “When employment is at its maximum sustainable level, there will be low and stable inflation. However, if employment is above the maximum sustainable level for too long, it will eventually cause prices to rise more and more quickly, requiring the MPC to raise interest rates to keep inflation under control,” the bank says.
In extreme situations, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) can enact a monetary policy tool called Quantitative Easing. QE is the process by which the RBNZ prints local currency and uses it to buy assets – usually government or corporate bonds – from banks and other financial institutions with the aim to increase the domestic money supply and spur economic activity. QE usually results in a weaker New Zealand Dollar (NZD). QE is a last resort when simply lowering interest rates is unlikely to achieve the objectives of the central bank. The RBNZ used it during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD rebounds to 1.3500 region after UK inflation data
GBP/USD gains traction in the European session on Wednesday and trades near 1.3500. The data from the UK showed that the annual CPI inflation edged higher to 3.8% in July from 3.6% in June, supporting Pound Sterling.
EUR/USD extends downside below 1.1650 ahead of ECB’s Lagarde speech
The EUR/USD pair extends the decline to near 1.1635 during the early European trading hours on Wednesday. The US Dollar strengthens against the Euro as traders await the Federal Reserve's annual Jackson Hole symposium later on Friday for clues on the US interest rate path.
Gold hits three-week low as USD steadies and Russia-Ukraine peace hopes rise
Gold price continues to lose ground on Wednesday amid some follow-through USD buying. Diminishing odds for a jumbo Fed rate cut boost the USD and weigh on the precious metal. Hopes for a Russia-Ukraine deal further drive flows away from the safe-haven commodity.
Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple key supports break as correction deepens
Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple all closed below key support zones as the correction deepens this week. BTC has fallen under its ascending trendline, and ETH slipped below the critical level with eyes on levels below $4,000.
Eurozone money markets: ECB cuts come to an end but the balance sheet shrinks further
The ECB easing cycle could end soon, which has helped bring down volatility of some money market spreads. The balance sheet continues to shrink, and while still a long process, the future will likely hold more upside pressure for longer-term money market funding spreads.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.