Next 1-3 weeks: “We turned negative in NZD 2 weeks ago. In our latest narrative from yesterday (28 Sep, spot at 0.5635), we indicated that NZD “is likely to break 0.5600 but it remains to be seen whether NZD can decline to the next support level at 0.5565”. NZD subsequently dropped to 0.5565 before rebounding strongly. Downward momentum has waned and the strong rebound amidst oversold conditions suggests the chance of NZD breaking below 0.5565 is low. That said, only a breach of 0.5755 (no change in ‘strong resistance’ level from yesterday) would indicate that NZD is not weakening further.”

24-hour view: “Yesterday, we held the view that NZD ‘could dip to 0.5600 first before the risk of a rebound would increase’. NZD dropped more than we expected but it rebounded strongly from the next support at 0.5565 (high has been 0.5733). The sharp and swift rebound appears to be running ahead of itself and NZD is unlikely to advance much further. For today, we expect NZD to trade within a range of 0.5630/0.5740.”

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.