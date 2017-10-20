NZD plummets on political change – BNZ

The New Zealand dollar has tumbled, which largely reflects a combination of heightened uncertainty surrounding the policy mix of the incoming government coupled with fears that New Zealand First leader Winston Peters will push for a change in monetary policy settings such that a weaker NZD becomes a focus of policy, explains Stephen Toplis, Head of Research at BNZ.

Key Quotes

“We had cautioned ahead of the election that this was a likely reaction to a change in Government. However, we also cautioned that there was a real risk that any such reaction would get overdone. We may well be reaching that point with the NZD stretching further below our fair value model estimate of USD 0.73.”

“But fixed interest markets unfazed . . .