NZD/JPY surges to multi-year highs around 91.35, bulls take control

- NZD/JPY rallied more than 0.70% to hit 91.38, its highest since April 2015.
- Daily RSI and MACD show good upward momentum, hinting at increasing buying pressure.
- Indicators near overbought conditions in the four-hour chart.
In Thursday's session, the NZD/JPY initiated a bullish move, touching a peak of 91.38, it highest since April 2015. This positive momentum echoed in the daily and four-hour charts and signals that bulls are in command over the bears while steering the pair into overbought conditions. The overall scenario suggests a continuing bullish bias for the short-term.
In line with that, the positive slope of the daily Relative Strength Index (RSI), positioned in positive territory pointing north, signifies a potent bullish dominance. Simultaneously, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) corresponds to rising green bars, contributing to the buying dominance. Moreover, on a broader scale, the pair is above its three key Simple Moving Averages (SMAs). Its position over the 20, 100, and 200-day SMAs provides additional confirmation that the bulls are firmly in control.
Switching to the shorter-term chart, the four-hour metrics reiterate the dominance of the bullish scenario. The uptrend in the Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the four-hour chart, remaining in positive territory, cements the assertion of bullish control. Furthermore, the rising green bars of the four-hour Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) embody an increasing bullish sentiment in the short term.
Support Levels: 89.85 (20-day SMA), 89.30, 89.00.
Resistance Levels: 91.38, 91.50, 91.70.
NZD/JPY daily chart
NZD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|91.19
|Today Daily Change
|0.61
|Today Daily Change %
|0.67
|Today daily open
|90.58
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|89.87
|Daily SMA50
|88.94
|Daily SMA100
|88
|Daily SMA200
|86.38
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|91.22
|Previous Daily Low
|90.23
|Previous Weekly High
|91.03
|Previous Weekly Low
|89.19
|Previous Monthly High
|89.93
|Previous Monthly Low
|86.78
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|90.84
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|90.61
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|90.13
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|89.69
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|89.15
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|91.12
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|91.66
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|92.11
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
