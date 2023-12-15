NZD/JPY sees slight gains and recovers 100-day SMA, bears take a breather

- The NZD/JPY hovers around 88.40, marking a gain of 0.30% after recent bearish pressure.
- Key indicators gain ground, but bears are still in command in the short term.
- Despite short-term hurdles, evident by residing below the 20-day SMA, the NZD/JPY pair remains within bullish controls in a larger context.
In Friday's session, the NZD/JPY made slight gains to 88.40 after dipping 1.30% over the past two days. Although the pair's daily chart reflects a neutral to bearish trend, buyers seem to have control of larger time frames. Meanwhile, the four-hour chart's indicators hint at a bolstering buying momentum, suggesting more upward movements in the next sessions.
On the daily chart view, the indicators send conflicting signals. Even though the pair is trading below the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), hinting at a sense of weakness in the short-term perspective, it is holding position above both the long-term 100 and 200-day SMAs. This suggests that the bullish forces have the upper hand within the broader context. Nonetheless, the bears aren't ceding control so easily - their effort in the last two sessions has seen the pair take a 1.30% dip. The flat Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) and the positively sloping, yet still below its middle point, Relative Strength Index (RSI) underline a rising buying momentum, but one where the bulls need to push harder to assert their control in the short term.
Moving to the four-hour chart, the indicators continue to reflect the same situation broadly. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) remains in the negative zone but its positive gradient suggests a potential for an upward shift in momentum. However, the MACD showing flat red bars emphasizes the need for a stronger surge from the buyers to set off a solid uptrend.
NZD/JPY daily chart
NZD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|88.37
|Today Daily Change
|0.30
|Today Daily Change %
|0.34
|Today daily open
|88.07
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|89.94
|Daily SMA50
|89.19
|Daily SMA100
|88.25
|Daily SMA200
|86.69
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|88.8
|Previous Daily Low
|87.76
|Previous Weekly High
|91.16
|Previous Weekly Low
|87.69
|Previous Monthly High
|91.38
|Previous Monthly Low
|87.56
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|88.16
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|88.41
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|87.61
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|87.16
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|86.57
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|88.66
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|89.26
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|89.71
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
