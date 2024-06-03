NZD/JPY Price Analysis: Sellers test strength as consolidation persists

- Negative momentum nudges the NZD/JPY pair into a slight retreat, with consolidation continuing to dominate the trend.
- The sellers face a considerable barrier at the 96.30 area.
- The buying momentum continues to be limited.
During Monday's session, the NZD/JPY pair experienced a slight retreat as the sellers tried pushing past a strong resistance at the 96.30 area. However, the charm offensive from the buyers wasn't entirely diminished, holding the pair in a protracted consolidation phase over the course of the day.
Though still well within positive territory, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has dropped to 67, from 71. This drop, mild in nature, indicates a reduction in the momentum that characterized the previous session's overbought situation However, on Monday the index managed to jump back near the 70 threshold suggesting that there is still more toom to correct. Concurrently, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) continues to register decreasing green bars, suggesting a decline in buying momentum. The combination of these factors implies the potential for a continued period of consolidation, rather than a reversal of the uptrend seen recently.
NZD/JPY daily chart
This retreat is by no means a synonym for reversal. The outlook still remains positive, and the NZD/JPY pair continues to rest well above a healthy support level at 95.50. For the balance to tip in favor of the sellers, they would need to crack this support and break below the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 95.20, a level that has provided reliable support for buyers since the beginning of May. Until then, the current pattern is likely to be viewed as corrective and part of the ongoing consolidation phase.
NZD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|96.63
|Today Daily Change
|0.00
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|96.63
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|94.99
|Daily SMA50
|92.9
|Daily SMA100
|92.02
|Daily SMA200
|90.43
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|96.7
|Previous Daily Low
|95.84
|Previous Weekly High
|96.74
|Previous Weekly Low
|95.43
|Previous Monthly High
|96.74
|Previous Monthly Low
|90.83
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|96.37
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|96.16
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|96.08
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|95.53
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|95.22
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|96.94
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|97.25
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|97.8
