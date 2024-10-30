NZD/JPY Price Analysis: Neutral bias remains amid mixed technical signals, eyes on SMA crossover

- NZD/JPY faces mild gains, trading at 91.60.
- The short-term outlook remains neutral to bullish, with support at the 20-day SMA temporarily halting the decline.
- A breakout above 92.20 is needed to confirm the uptrend.
In Wednesday's session, the NZD/JPY pair exhibited a modest upward movement, reaching 91.60. The overall technical picture suggests a prevailing neutral to bullish bias for the short-term, due to mixed signals from technical indicators. In addition a bearish crossover between the 20, 100 and 200-day Simple Moving Averages (SMA) might also change the outlook.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) currently stands at 58, indicating a strengthening buying pressure. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) displays flat green bars, suggesting a neutral stance between buyers and sellers. This confluence of indicators highlights a potential shift in the balance of power, but with some evidence of buying pressure gaining momentum.
Traders should eye the 91.50 area where the 20, 100 and 200-day SMA are about to confirm a bearish crossover which might trigger a sell-off. However, the 20-day SMA proved to be a strong barrier so sellers might have a hard time breaching it.
Supports: 91.60,91.30 and 91.15
Resistances: 91.80, 92.00,92.30
NZD/JPY daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
