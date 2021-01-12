NZD/JPY Price Analysis: Mixed bias across the time-frames

- NZD/JPY is a mixed bag across the time frames.
- Bulls seeking a daily expansion while the monthly is overstretched.
The price is stalling on the upside, as seen on the weekly and daily charts. However, there has already been a 50% mean reversion of the daily bullish impulse.
The following is a top-down analysis that illustrates the various biases per time frame.
Monthly chart
The monthly chart shows that te price is due for a downside correction of the bullish impulse.
Weekly chart
The weekly chart is in the process of a significant downside correction and there is still room to go until a 38.2% Fibonacci has been met.
Daily chart
However, the price has dropped to test a 50% mean reversion level, albeit with a naked 61.8% Fibonacci. This means there is still scope for a test of the level which meets dynamic support.
4-hour chart
The price is not in a bullish enough position until it has broken the overhead resistance.
However, dynamic support is expected to give rise to an upside continuation.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
