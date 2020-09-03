- NZD/USD has fallen sharply and trades 0.81% lower on Thursday.
- The price met some resistance a the 127.2% Fib extensions.
NZD/USD 4-hour chart
NZD has struggled today as the currency is often correlated with the risk environment. The NZD/USD had been living on borrowed time after the last dovish RNBZ changes not really having a material effect on the NZD at the time. It seems now there has been an additional excuse for a correction.
Looking at the chart, the price found some resistance at the 127.2% Fibonacci extension. This is also very close to the blue resistance zone from a previous wave back in December 2019. On the downside, the move stopped at a support level which had been tested four times recently. This was at the psychological 0.67 figure but if it does break the red internal trendline is lying in wait.
The indicators are pretty mixed at the moment. The MACD histogram is in the red but the signal lines are still above the mid-level. The Relative Strength Index is close to the oversold zone but a move back above 50 could indicate the uptrend is back on.
Overall, this is still an uptrend but watch out for a lower high lower low pattern. If the risk environment doesn't improve there could be some more pain to come but tomorrow the market gets the latest NFP figure and this is sure to inspire some volatility.
Additional levels
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6708
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0064
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.95
|Today daily open
|0.6772
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6613
|Daily SMA50
|0.6589
|Daily SMA100
|0.6398
|Daily SMA200
|0.6383
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.679
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6741
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6744
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6514
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6764
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6488
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6771
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.676
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6745
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6719
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6696
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6794
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6817
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6843
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
The Aussie remains on the backfoot
AUD/USD trades near fresh weekly lows at 0.7265, as Wall Street’s collapse weighed on the commodity-linked currency. Greenback mixed across the board, but still the strongest.
EUR/USD trims daily losses but bulls remain cautious
After bottoming at 1.1788, EUR/USD returned to the 1.1850 price zone. Strong US employment data ahead of the NFP report was overshadowed by collapsing Wall Street.
XAU/USD finds some support at a technical level near $1925
The US dollar and gold are in an important crossroads at the moment where the current trend is unclear. Longer-term gold has been in an incredible uptrend and since hitting a higher of USD 2,075.14 per troy once the price has pulled back 6.97%.
WTI bounces off $40.50 but there are still bearish technical signals
WTI has pulled back from the session lows on Thursday as bulls stepped in at a decent support zone. Despite a draw in both API and DoE inventory levels, the price fell yesterday as the market seemed to pricing in more of an impact from Hurricane Laura.
WTI bounces off $40.50 but there are still bearish technical signals
WTI has pulled back from the session lows on Thursday as bulls stepped in at a decent support zone. Despite a draw in both API and DoE inventory levels, the price fell yesterday as the market seemed to pricing in more of an impact from Hurricane Laura.