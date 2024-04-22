NZD/JPY Price Analysis: Bullish momentum gains as bears failed to conquer the 20-day SMA

- The NZD/JPY's daily RSI reveals a transition towards positive territory, indicating a growing buying momentum.
- Both daily and hourly MACD portray a neutral scenario with their flat green bars, neither favoring buyers nor sellers significantly.
- Buyer's decisive support at the 20-day SMA in recent sessions indicates heightened bullish sentiment within the market.
The NZD/JPY rose to 91.59 on Monday and maintains a steady uptrend. Indicators on the daily and hourly charts are favoring the buyers and as the bears failed to breach the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), the outlook remains positive for the short term.
On the daily chart, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) reveals a transition from negative to positive territory, currently at 55. This shift shows a slight bullish momentum, indicating that traders are favoring more buying activities. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) histogram exhibits flat green bars, suggesting a neutral momentum, neither favoring buyers nor sellers significantly.
NZD/JPY daily chart
On the hourly chart, the RSI advances further into positive territory, peaking at 64 before slightly receding to 59. This movement signifies that buying activities have intensified during the American session. The MACD continues to exhibit flat green bars, mirroring the neutral momentum indicated on the daily chart.
NZD/JPY hourly chart
From a broader perspective, the NZD/JPY demonstrates a robust performance by situating above its key Simple Moving Averages (SMA), a technical indicator that averages the currency pair's closing prices over specific periods. Its stance above the 20, 100, and 200-day SMA suggests a consistent uptrend, representing both short-term and long-term strength. In the last sessions, the buyers defended the 20-day SMA at 91.10. This type of decisive support provides further evidence of a bullish sentiment among traders, which could stimulate more upside potential for the NZD/JPY.
NZD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|91.58
|Today Daily Change
|0.53
|Today Daily Change %
|0.58
|Today daily open
|91.05
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|91.07
|Daily SMA50
|91.42
|Daily SMA100
|90.67
|Daily SMA200
|89.36
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|91.32
|Previous Daily Low
|89.96
|Previous Weekly High
|91.62
|Previous Weekly Low
|89.96
|Previous Monthly High
|92.2
|Previous Monthly Low
|90.17
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|90.48
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|90.8
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|90.23
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|89.42
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|88.88
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|91.59
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|92.13
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|92.95
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays in negative territory below 1.0650
EUR/USD stays under bearish pressure and trades in negative territory below 1.0650 on Monday. The data from the Eurozone showed that the consumer sentiment improved slightly in April but failed to help the Euro rebound.
GBP/USD drops amid increasing rate cut expectations by the BoE
The Pound Sterling lost ground against the US Dollar and dropped to its lowest level since November last year as investors began to price in a more dovish Bank of England. A scarce economic docket in the UK, left GBP/USD traders adrift to market mood and dynamics linked to the buck. Therefore, the pair trades at 1.2350, down 0.12%.
Gold pressures $2,330.00, risk of a steeper correction
Gold trades on the back foot and loses over 2% on the day below $2,340. Easing geopolitical tensions cause XAU/USD to stage a deep correction, while the resilience of the US Treasury bond yields further weighs on the pair.
XRP jumps above $0.50 as Ripple is set to file opposition brief in SEC lawsuit
XRP price climbed to a high of $0.54 on Monday, hours before Ripple files its response to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) remedies-related opening brief.
Three fundamentals for the week: US GDP, BoJ and the Fed's favorite inflation gauge stand out Premium
While it is hard to predict when geopolitical news erupts, the level of tension is lower. This week's US figures are set to shape the Fed decision next week – and the BoJ may struggle to halt the Yen's deterioration.