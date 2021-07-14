NZD/JPY Price Analysis: Bears lurking at critical daily resistance

- NZD/JPY bears are moving back in at critical levels of resistance.
- The bears will be seeking a downside extension from a daily perspective.
NZD/JPY rallied in Asian markets today, but there is a lack of momentum, so far, which leaves the downside prospects compelling still.
The following is an illustration of the downside potential in the cross from a daily perspective:
NZD/JPY Price Analysis
NZD/JPY, from a daily perspective, is consolidating around a 50% mean reversion area around the 77.00 area.
The failures beyond the 77.50s are stacking up to be bearish in its self which could lead to a downside extension.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
