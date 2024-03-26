NZD/JPY Price Analysis: Bearish sentiment continues, potential bullish reversal on the horizon

- The daily technical analysis reveals a steady bearish momentum but with indicators recovering.
- The hourly chart hints at initial signs of bullish momentum with the RSI in the positive territory.
- Despite the bearish short-term indicators, the pair is trading above the main SMAs, indicating a persisting bullish sentiment in the larger trend.
During Tuesday's session, the NZD/JPY pair rose to the 91.05 level, showing a slight gain of 0.15%. Currently, the market is primarily under the seller's control, resulting in a short-term bearish outlook. Nonetheless, the broader outlook remains bullish, signifying the potential for buyers to regain control in the next sessions.
On the daily chart, the NZD/JPY pair has been demonstrating a bearish momentum, as suggested by the Relative Strength Index (RSI) readings. The RSI, which was in the positive territory last week, plunged into the negative zone, marking a progressive decline with an upswing printed in Tuesday's session.
NZD/JPY daily chart
Moving on to the hourly chart, the RSI paints a slightly different picture with the pair showing early signs of bullish momentum. The RSI oscillates between negative and positive territories, with more recent readings soaring into the positive area. This suggests that in the short term, buyers might be gaining control. However, the presence of rising red bars on the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) histogram suggests that the bears are still present and that the bears are around the corner.
NZD/JPY hourly chart
Despite bears currently holding ground as evidenced by the pair trading below the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), the overall trend remains with bulls. This is proven by the fact that the pair is trading above the 100- and 200-day SMAs indicating a strong bullish momentum in broader timelines. That being said, the buyers shouldn't relax and continue targeting the 20-day SMA to continue climbing higher.
NZD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|91.05
|Today Daily Change
|0.16
|Today Daily Change %
|0.18
|Today daily open
|90.89
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|91.28
|Daily SMA50
|91.15
|Daily SMA100
|90.48
|Daily SMA200
|89.09
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|91.14
|Previous Daily Low
|90.52
|Previous Weekly High
|92.2
|Previous Weekly Low
|90.52
|Previous Monthly High
|93.45
|Previous Monthly Low
|89.26
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|90.9
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|90.76
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|90.56
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|90.24
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|89.95
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|91.18
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|91.46
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|91.79
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD remained underpinned by 0.6500
AUD/USD was unable to gather upside traction and attempt a recovery in the context of further Dollar gains and dominating risk-off mood ahead of key data releases in the US docket.
EUR/USD maintained the bearish tone near 1.0800
A rebound in EUR/USD remained elusive for the second session in a row on the back of the continued bid bias in the Greenback and thin trade conditions prior to US PCE and the Easter holidays.
Gold aims to challenge the $2,200 level
Gold retreated to the $2,180 area after facing rejection near $2,200 during the European trading hours on Wednesday. With the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield edging lower toward 4.2%, however, XAU/USD regained its traction and rose above $2,190.
Bitcoin price defends $69K amid rumors of Morgan Stanley approving BTC ETFs on its platform
Bitcoin (BTC) price continues to hold above the $69,000 threshold for the third day as markets anticipate the month of April, which will bring the much-anticipated BTC halving.
The other terminal rate: How far will policy rates be cut?
Recent communication by the Federal Reserve and the ECB has made it clear that the first cut in official interest rates is coming. Both central banks are saying the same -it depends on the data- but the ECB communication is more opaque than that of the Federal Reserve.