NZD/JPY bulls attack 84.00 amid RBNZ rate hike, sluggish yields

- NZD/JPY renews intraday high, jumps 40 pips on RBNZ rate hike.
- RBNZ matches market forecasts of 50 bps rate lift by increasing benchmark rate to 4.75%.
- Yields grind near three-month high ahead of US Fed Minutes.
- Geopolitical risks emanating from China, Russia should be eyed for clear directions.
NZD/JPY bulls flirt with the 84.00 threshold, after cheering a jump to 84.22, as they reassess the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) headlines early Wednesday. Also challenging the pair buyers could be the recently sluggish Treasury bond yields.
RBNZ announced its 10th rate hike as the policymakers struggle to tame the inflation fears, cutting the benchmark rate by 0.50% to 4.75%. Following the RBNZ decision, the quarterly Rate Statement said, “There are early signs of lessening price pressures.” The same should have challenged the NZD/JPY bulls.
Other than the RBNZ, downbeat Japan data also favor the NZD/JPY bulls. That said, Reuters Tankan Manufacturing Index for Japan came in as -5.0 for February versus -6.0 in January. On the same line, Tankan Non-Manufacturing Index eased to 17 for the said month versus 20.0 prior.
On the other hand, the US 10-year and two-year treasury bond yields seesaw around the three-month highs marked the previous day as markets await the Federal Open Market Committee’s (FOMC) Monetary Policy Meeting Minutes. It’s worth noting that the strong US data and hawkish Fed bets propelled the US Treasury bond yields to a multi-day high the previous day.
Elsewhere, comments from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian President Vladimir Putin were the top catalysts that weigh on the market sentiment as both suggest further tension between Moscow and Kyiv, which also includes the West and China of late.
Above all, Japan’s wage talks and looming concerns over the Bank of Japan’s (BoJ) exit from the ultra-easy monetary policy, not to forget the risk-negative headlines, seem to keep the NZD/JPY bears hopeful.
Technical analysis
One-month-old descending resistance line guards immediate NZD/JPY upside near 84.25.
NZD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|84
|Today Daily Change
|0.25
|Today Daily Change %
|0.30
|Today daily open
|83.75
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|83.73
|Daily SMA50
|83.82
|Daily SMA100
|84.65
|Daily SMA200
|84.61
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|84.15
|Previous Daily Low
|83.59
|Previous Weekly High
|84.48
|Previous Weekly Low
|82.87
|Previous Monthly High
|84.93
|Previous Monthly Low
|81.04
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|83.8
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|83.94
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|83.51
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|83.28
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|82.96
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|84.07
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|84.38
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|84.62
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
NZD/USD consolidates hawkish RBNZ hike-led gains above 0.6200 on Orr's presser
NZD/USD is holding gains above 0.6200, as traders digest RBNZ Governor Orr's comments. The RBNZ adopted a hawkish tone on interest rates, hiking the Official Cash Rate (OCR) by 50 basis points (bps) to 4.75%.
AUD/USD: Further downside past 0.6850 hinges on weekly support line break
AUD/USD remains sidelined near 0.6860, printing mild gains as bears take a breather following the biggest daily slump since the last Wednesday. Even so, the Aussie pair keeps the previous week’s retreat from a downward-sloping resistance line from February 02, as well as the 50-SMA, amid a bearish MACD signal.
Gold displays a volatility squeeze below $1,840 ahead of FOMC minutes
Gold price has attempted a break above $1,838.00 despite the anxiety among the market participants ahead of the release of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes. The precious metal is broadly showing a volatility contraction.
Shiba Inu Price Prediction: A pullback is not too far-fetched
Shiba Inu price shows reasons to practice caution as sudden changes in market behavior suggest a decline is on the way. This thesis utilizes technical analysis and indicators to forecast the next potential move for SHIB.
US likely to affirm that the world is avoiding recession
Better than expected PMI’s, with the US version today likely to affirm that the world is avoiding recession, also mean a rockier road to taming inflation. There is hardly any talk left of a hiking pause and rate cutting later this year.