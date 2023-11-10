NZD/JPY advances slightly but closes a losing week

- NZD/JPY rose nearly 0.10% towards the 89.245 area
- The cross continues to side-ways trades, slightly tilted to the downside.
- Bulls seem to be taking a breather after last week’s 3% gains.
The NZD/JPY will close a 0.30% losing week around the 89.245 area, as investors are taking profits from the early month's sharp gains.
Observing the daily chart, the NZD/JPY displays signs of bullish exhaustion after the cross gained more than 3% at the beginning of November. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has turned flat above its midline, while the Moving Average Convergence (MACD) prints neutral green bars. On the four-hour chart, the indicators have also flattened but are also slightly lilted to the upside, suggesting that buyers are consolidating gains.
Additionally, the cross is above the 20,100,200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), suggesting that the outlook also favours the bulls in the larger time frames. Furthermore, there could be a bullish confirmation as the 100-day SMA is converging towards the 20-day average to perform a bullish cross, which could reignite the momentum for the buyers in the short term.
Support levels: 89.000, 88.700, 88.500.
Resistance levels: 89.5000, 89.850,90.000.
NZD/JPY Daily Chart
NZD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|89.25
|Today Daily Change
|-0.03
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03
|Today daily open
|89.28
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|88.18
|Daily SMA50
|88.09
|Daily SMA100
|87.75
|Daily SMA200
|85.93
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|89.86
|Previous Daily Low
|89.13
|Previous Weekly High
|89.63
|Previous Weekly Low
|86.84
|Previous Monthly High
|89.93
|Previous Monthly Low
|86.78
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|89.58
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|89.41
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|88.99
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|88.69
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|88.25
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|89.72
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|90.16
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|90.46
