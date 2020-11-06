NZD/CAD playbook going to plan for a risk free 3X position

NZD/CAD has burst to the upside from a key support structure, en-route to the target.

NZD/CAD is playing out in a bullish continuation.

In a continuation of the following analysis from Thursday's Asian session, NZD/CAD Price Analysis: Bulls look for a break of critical resistance, the price has played out according to the trade-plan, so far.

As a recap, in the prior analysis, an opportunity on the daily time frame was identified for a long entry on a buy limit from the 4-hour structure for a discount.

Daily chart

4-hour chart

Meanwhile, the price action since the analysis has played out as follows:

As it stands, the price has rallied strongly and would be respected to correct.

However, it would be prudent to move the stop loss to breakeven at this juncture for a risk-free position that has the potential to return 3X.