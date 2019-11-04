NZ Treasury sees downside risks to economic forecasts, Kiwi unfazed near daily tops

NEWS | | By Dhwani Mehta

New Zealand’s (NZ) Treasury is out with its monthly economic indicators report, with the key takeaways found below.

Sees downside risks to economic forecasts.

Treasury cites business survey and global sentiment.

Lowered its neutral estimate of interest rates to 3.00% from 3.75%.

 

