December month trade numbers from Statistics New Zealand fails to surprise the NZD/USD pair traders despite recovering from their downwardly revised priors.

The headlines Trade Balance (YoY) rose to $-4.31B from $-4.85B (revised from $-4.82B). Details concerning Imports and Exports suggest respective declines to $5B and $5.54B figures versus $6B (5.98B earlier) and $5.21B (5.23B) priors.

FX implications

NZD/USD pair shows a little reaction to the data while taking rounds to 0.6525 amid the initial Thursday morning in Asia.