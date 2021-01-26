NZ PM Ardern: Will sign an upgraded free trade agreement with China on Tuesday

New Zealand’s Prime Minister (PM) Jacinda Ardern announced on Tuesday that her government will sign an upgraded free trade agreement (FTA) with China later in the day.

Additional comments

“Expect mass immunizations may begin in the middle of this year.”

“Travel bubble with Australia looks difficult on a country-to-country basis but will not rule out a state-by-state approach.”

Market reaction

On the comments of signing a protocol for upgrading bilateral free trade agreement, NZD/USD remains little impressed, keeping its range below 0.7200.

The kiwi trades modestly flat at 0.7194, recovering from a dip to 0.7171 lows.