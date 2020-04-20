NZ PM Ardern: Will move out of lockdown in a week

Having said last week that the government will make the lockdown decision on Monday, April 20, New Zealand (NZ) Prime Minister (PM) Jacinda Ardern announced that they will move out of the lockdown in a week.

She said that country will ease the lockdown restrictions on April 27.

Additional comments

Have tested over 85,000 people for covi-19, one of the highest rates per capita in the world. The longer country is in lockdown less likely it will have to move back. This week businesses will be allowed to get ready to open. Country will hold at alert level 3 for two weeks before reviewing.

NZD/USD reaction

The kiwi dollar picked up a fresh bid wave on the above headlines, as NZD/USD extends the bounce above 0.6050.

At the press time, the spot jumps 0.45% to 0.6052, having hit a daily high of 0.6060.