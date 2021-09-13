NZ PM Ardern: Auckland to move to alert level 3 from September 22

New Zealand (NZ) Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced an easing of the virus-led emergency alert level in Auckland during early Monday.
Auckland is likely to witness receding controls from September 22, from level 3 to level 2. However, “Rest of country will remain at alert level 2 until September 22,” said NZ PM Ardern per Reuters.
Market reaction
NZD/USD fails to cheer the widely anticipated upbeat news as market sentiment wanes amid a downbeat economic forecast from NZIER and risk-negative headlines from China.
Read: NZD/USD drops back to 0.7100 as NZIER trims economic forecasts on covid concerns
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD grinds lower around 1.1800 as busy calendar week starts
EUR/USD remains pressured around the 1.1800 threshold, down 0.08% intraday heading into Monday’s European session. The major currency pair failed to stay positive amid a sluggish session as chatters over Fed tapering supersede mixed clues from elsewhere.
GBP/USD remains defensive below 1.3850 on steady USD
GBP/USD started the fresh trading week on a subdued note and remained pressured below 1.3850. The pair confides in a narrow trade band with no meaningful traction.
Gold rebounds from daily lows as US Treasury yields retreat
Gold prices attempt to rebound from the daily lows and inches closer to $1,795 on Monday. The drop in the US benchmark US Treasury yields supported the current upside movement in the prices.
Polkadot is likely to rebound to all-time high of $50
Polkadot's cross-consensus messaging format approaches first production ready release, likely to make interaction between Parachains flexible and future-proof.
Inflation angst
US equities fell for a fifth straight day on Friday enduring their worst week since June. Asian markets faced a tough start to the week after US losses and amid further Chinese regulatory measures.