NZ: Monthly Inflation Gauge up 0.2% in October – ANZ

Analysts at ANZ note that New Zealand’s ANZ Monthly Inflation Gauge was up 0.2% m/m in October, supported by accommodation services, domestic airfares, and electricity price increases.
“Annual inflation in the Gauge was flat at 3.1%, but a slowing economy and fading transitory strength should see annual non-tradable inflation fall over the next year.”
German GDP, due at 07:00 GMT, is expected to show the economy contracted 0.1% QoQ in June to September (Q3), having decreased by 0.1% in the first quarter. A negative GDP print won't be a surprise and could strengthen the bearish pressures around the EUR.
Optimism surrounding the UK’s political plays confronts the broad US dollar (USD) strength ahead of the British Retail Sales data for October. That said, the GBP/USD pair hovers below 1.2850 while heading into the London open on Thursday.
USD/JPY met fresh supply and reached fresh weekly lows at 108.64, as the risk-off sentiment gathered steam amid weak Japanese and Chinese fundamentals while renewed US-China trade tensions also dampened the market mood.
Not only a lack of clear signal concerning the US-Sino trade deal but the inability of the global policymakers to provide any direct hints for future monetary actions also confuse markets.
Gross domestic product (GDP) is expected to have contracted 0.1% in the third quarter as it did in the second. Annual GDP in the third quarter will rise 0.9% from 2018 after a flat second quarter.