NZ trade balance arrived as $-4.9B vs $-5.105B expected vs revised $-5.59B year on year.

NZ June trade balance arrived as June: 365m (expected +100m) M/M

NZD/USD pops and drops between 0.6699 and 0.6704.

NZ June trade balance was expected to be in surplus (+$100m), although both exports and imports were expected to have declined from May.

The data has arrived as follows:

NZ Exports $5.01B vs $5.29B expected vs revised $5.74B.

NZ Imports $4.65B vs $5.20B and vs $5.57B revised.

There has been little market reaction. The NZD/USD is under pressure following yesterday's sentiment and QE noise:

About the NZ trade balance

Trade balance, released by Statistics New Zealand, is the difference between the value of the country's exports and imports, over a period of the year. A positive balance means that exports exceed imports, a negative one means the opposite. Positive trade balance illustrates the high competitiveness of a country's economy.