NZ First to make announcements today? - ANZ

NZ First to make announcements today? - ANZBy Ross J Burland
Analysts at ANZ noted that today is supposedly the day that NZ First will make an announcement on the formation of the next government.
Key Quotes:
"Exactly when and in what format that announcement will be is unclear at this stage.
But no doubt markets will be on tenterhooks until then. We will look to put out some more detailed thoughts on the result, the policy concessions required to achieve it and the stability of any arrangement once more detail is known. We will also outline the implications, if any, for our broader economic forecasts."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.