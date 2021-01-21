NZ CPI: 1.4% YoY 0.5% QoQ, beats expectations, NZD/USD bid

Kiwi is bid to 0.7220 on the back of the New Zealand Consumer Price Index that has been released as follows:
- New Zealand inflation for Q4 2020: CPI 0.5% QoQ vs expected 0%, prior 0.7%).
- YoY 1.4% vs 1% expected and 1.4% prior.
Quarterly change
''In the December 2020 quarter compared with the September 2020 quarter, the CPI rose 0.5 percent (0.6 with seasonal adjustment).
Transport rose 2.3 percent, influenced by higher prices for purchase of vehicles (up 3.0 percent) and passenger transport services (up 7.9 percent).
Recreation and culture rose 2.6 percent, influenced by higher prices for accommodation services (up 11 percent).
Housing and household utilities rose 0.5 percent, influenced by higher prices for purchase of housing (up 1.3 percent).
Food fell 1.7 percent, influenced by lower prices for fruit and vegetables (down 12 percent).''
Annual change
From the December 2019 quarter to the December 2020 quarter, the CPI inflation rate was 1.4 percent.
Housing and household utilities increased 2.6 percent, with rentals for housing up 2.9 percent.
Food prices increased 2.5 percent, with fruit and vegetables up 8.6 percent.
Alcoholic beverages and tobacco increased 6.0 percent with cigarettes and tobacco up 11 percent.
Transport prices decreased 3.7 percent with private transport supplies and services down 8.1 percent.
NZD/USD reaction
NZD/USD was testing below 0.7200 in the run-up to the data but has spiked to 0.72199 on the release.
NZD/USD technical analysis
NZD/USD had completed a 38.2% Fibonacci retracement on the 4-hour time frame and can be projected to extend to 0.7235:
Meanwhile, the market is bearish below 0.7170.
Description of the Consumer Price Index
Consumer Price Index released by the Statistics New Zealand is a measure of price movements by the comparison between the retail prices of a representative shopping basket of goods and services.
The purchasing power of NZD is dragged down by inflation.
The CPI is a key indicator to measure inflation and changes in purchasing trends.
A high reading is seen as positive (or bullish) for the NZD, while a low reading is seen as negative.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
NZD/USD jumps above 0.7200 on strong New Zealand Q4 CPI
NZD/USD takes the bids near 0.7220 as strong New Zealand (NZ) Consumer Price Index (CPI) propels the kiwi pair during the early Asian session on Friday. In doing so, the quote not only reversed the previous pullback but also prints a four-day winning streak.
EUR/USD up and near a Fibonacci resistance level
The EUR/USD pair is trading near a daily high of 1.2172, the 23.6% retracement of the November/January rally. Bulls ready to push it higher once above this level.
XAU/USD edges back from two-week highs but 50DMA acts as support
Spot gold prices have dropped back from fresh near-two week highs set at $1875 during the early European session, though have found support in the $1860s above the 50-day moving average which currently resides at $1860. At present, XAU/USD trades around 0.4% or just under $7 lower on the day.
Litecoin price could see a small pump to $150 as indicator flashes buy signals
Litecoin had a significant sell-off in the past 48 hours following Bitcoin’s bearish run towards $30,000. The entire cryptocurrency market lost more than $100 billion in the past 24 hours, but LTC could jump up again.
US Dollar Index bounces off lows near 90.00
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback vs. a basket of its G10 peers, trades in multi-session lows near the 90.00 support on Thursday.