NY Governor Cuomo: Coronavirus deaths increased to 5,489 from 4,758

Coronavirus-related fatalities in the state of New York rose by 731 to 5,489 on Tuesday, Governor Andrew Cuomo said during the daily press briefing.

Although this was the largest single-day increase so far, Cuomo said that he believes the state was reaching a plateau in the total number of hospitalizations. "You are not going to end the virus before you start restarting life," Cuomo added and called for mass testing.

Risk rally continues

Major equity indexes in the US continue to push higher on Tuesday. As of writing, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 2.34%, the S&P 500 was adding 1.88% and the Nasdaq Composite was gaining 0.7%.