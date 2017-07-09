NY Fed's Dudley less hawkish than usual

NY Fed's Dudley less hawkish than usualBy Ross J Burland
NY Fed's Dudley was hitting the wires and he said that the US economy is to grow at slightly above-trend pace, although he was certainly less dovish than previous.
He said:
- Balance sheet normalization end envisioned the early 2020s
- Harvey effects won't fundamentally change econ trajectory
- Does not repeat expectation for a rate hike this year
- Assumes bond runoff begins this year, to exert only 'modest' tightening over time
- Asset valuations not particularly troublesome
- Softer dollar, global growth to ease trade-sector drag
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.