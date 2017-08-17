NY Fed survey: Several dealers see a lower probability of a third rate hike

NY Fed survey: Several dealers see a lower probability of a third rate hikeBy Eren Sengezer
The Federal Reserve Bank of New York recently published the results of its survey titled 'the Survey of Primary Dealers,' with the key quotes found below:
- Since the policy survey on June 5, some dealers characterized communication around the timing and nature of expected changes to reinvestment policy as clear and effective
- Several dealers indicated that communication regarding the inflation outlook had been less clear
- Several dealers indicated that they decreased the probability they assigned to a third rate hike occurring this year compared to the prior survey and several indicated that recent slowing in measures of inflation caused them to revise downward their target rate expectations
- Several dealers shifted later their modal forecast for the timing of the next increase in the target range from September to December
