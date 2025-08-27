- Nvidia tops consensus for second quarter revenue, EPS.
- Nvidia guides for $54 billion in Q3 sales, excluding H20 sales.
- NVDA stock sinks as low as $172 afterhours on Wednesday.
Nvidia (NVDA) stock sagged some 5% afterhours on Wednesday after the leading AI chip designer delivered a consensus beat on the top and bottom lines for the second fiscal quarter.
Nvidia earned $1.05 in adjusted earnings per share (EPS) on revenue of $46.74 billion. This was a $0.04 beat to the consensus earnings figure, $610 million above the sales projection. Data center revenue, the bulk of it, was $41.1 billion, up 5% from Q1 and 56% from a year ago.
Revenue for Q3 is expected at a whopping $54 billion as demand for Nvidia's Blackwell lineup continues to soar. But that does not consider any revenue from H20 chip sales to China, which have only recently been given the green light by the Trump administration.
Meanwhile, Snowflake (SNOW) surged 12% on its own earnings beat, while CrowdStrike (CRWD) fell some 6% despite a double beat after unveiling slightly lower Q3 guidance than analysts expected.
NVDA 15-minute chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Next on the upside comes 0.6570
AUD/USD maintains its bullish momentum for the second day in a row on Wednesday, looking to leave behind the 0.6500 barrier in a convincing fashion and head toward the monthly high around 0.6570, always amid humble gains in the Greenback.
EUR/USD stays range bound, looks at US data
EUR/USD trades with modest losses in the low-1.1600s on the back of the tepid advance in the US Dollar, as investors gear up for key US data releases in the second half of the week, including the Q2 GDP and inflation tracked by the PCE.
Gold flirting with $3,400, record highs in sight
Gold now reverses its intial bearish mood and gathers fresh steam, trading at shouting distance of the key $3,400 mark per troy ounce as the US Dollar loses surrenders its earlier gains and US yields make a U-turn, down modestly for the day.
XRP price steadies above $3.00 ahead of 12% upside
Ripple (XRP) offers short-term recovery signals on Wednesday after reclaiming support at $3.00. Backing the reversal in the cross-border money remittance token is, among other factors, renewed interest in the derivatives market, growing retail demand and a significant decrease in XRP exchange reserves.
AI boom or bubble? Three convictions for investors
AI 2.0 = from “build it” to “prove it”: Big Tech’s AI investment is already in the hundreds of billions, but monetization remains modest. The cycle is shifting from spending on capacity to delivering productivity and revenue impact.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.