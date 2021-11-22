NVIDIA Stock Price and Forecast: Is NVDA ready to target $400?

- Nvidia keeps making fresh all-time highs after a strong earnings report.
- NVDA stock forecast looks set to target $400 as it breaks $330.
- The hardware and semiconductor stocks continue to outperform.
Nvidia stock set another all-time high on Friday as the stock closed up over 4% at $329.85. The move is a continued follow-on from Nvidia's earnings report last week which set the latest rally in motion. Semiconductor stocks have been having a strong year as global shortages mean demand and prices are strong. While the semiconductor sector has outperformed the main benchmarks, Nvidia is in a league of its own this year. The stock is up 153% year to date and nearly 50% in the last month. NVDA stock has seen a huge growth in both gaming revenues and chip revenues but its proposed takeover of UK chip manufacturer ARM is facing regulatory headwinds. However, that is obviously not enough to dent investor enthusiasm with Friday seeing more record highs set.
NVDA graph, 15 minute
Nvidia stock news
It was really the earnings report on Wednesday that set things in motion for the latest push higher. While revenue growth is slowing it is slowing from very high level and NVDA forecast Q4 revenue to be ahead of analyst estimates. This led to a string of price target changes from virtually all of the major Wall Street banks that cover Nvidia. Certainly, the company is in the sweet spot right now. Rising revenues and margins also remain strong at nearly 67% for gross margin. That is an exceptionally high margin number and sees revenue comfortably trickle down to strong earnings. The only headwind is the potential purchase of ARM. The UK has cited national security concerns and now the US is also going to examine the proposed deal. But with revenue growing between 50 and 60% and a pivot into the omniverse as well as strong gaming and AI revenues, the revenue stream looks strong going forward. Earnings per share were $1.17 versus $1.10 estimated. Revenue was $7.1 billion ahead of the $6.83 billion estimate. Nvidia also forecast Q4 revenue to increase to $7.4 billion at the mid-range. There were strong growth signs with data centre revenue up over 55% YoY. Gaming revenue grew to $3.22 billion, up 42% YoY.
NVDA stock forecast
We were slightly concerned with a potential double top formation after the impressive earnings report but this has been put behind us now with the strong performance on Friday. The short-term supports are at $313.49 and then $305 from the 9-day moving average. The only slight concern is the bearish divergence from the relative strength index (RSI). The record high on Friday is not matched by a new high in the RSI. However, divergences are not as powerful when one high was in overbought or oversold territory as was the case here. Momentum is strong so we feel the trend should continue to be used to your advantage. Breaking $313.49 would be a sign of slowing momentum and a sign to up your defence.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
